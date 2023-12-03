Skoda’s journey towards zero emissions envisages several stages: one of these is to make production at plants in the Czech Republic carbon neutral by 2030. To achieve this goal, the Bohemian car manufacturer has collaborated with CEZ ESCO and ŠKO-ENERGO to install three photovoltaic systems on the roofs of the Mladá Boleslav site and the Škoda Parts Center logistics hub.

Photovoltaic systems

These facilities which have a total surface area of ​​over 10,000 square metres, equivalent to more than 15 tennis courts, and are expected to generate over 2 GWh of clean electricity per year. This amount of energy would be enough to fully charge approx 25,000 Skoda Enyaq iV vehicles. Installation work began in February 2021 and a total of 5,468 photovoltaic modules with a peak power of 2,146 kWp were installed.

Many green initiatives

The program Green Production is a key part of the “Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030” strategy, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the company. The Bohemian brand has already launched several initiatives to promote sustainable energy. In 2019, in collaboration with CEZ ESCO and ŠKO-ENERGO, photovoltaic modules were installed in the Skoda Service Center in Kosmonosy, covering almost 17% of the facility’s energy needs. In India, however, the photovoltaic plant at the Aurangabad site has been connected to the grid since 2018 and has reduced the purchase of external energy by 40%, generating over 1,440 MWh in 2022. In February 2023, the photovoltaic plant on the roof of the Pune’s Chakan plant has been expanded, reaching a peak power of 18.5 MWp and producing up to 26,600 MWh of electricity per year, covering up to 30% of the site’s electricity consumption. This plant reduces CO2 emissions from vehicle production by more than 28%.

Skoda in Mlada Boleslav

“We are constantly working to reduce our carbon footprint, as foreseen in the ‘Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030’ plan. The Green Production program is one of the central points of our roadmap in this decade of transformation – commented Andreas Dick, Member of the Board of Directors of Skoda Auto with responsibility for Production and Logistics – The photovoltaic system is essential to achieve our goalambitious but achievable, that is, having carbon neutral production by 2030.”

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it