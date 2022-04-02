The Volkswagen Group prepares a turnaround of appointments at the head of some of its brands. The announced move of Thomas Schaefer, who will become the new CEO of the Volkswagen brand starting from July 1, will free up the driver’s seat of Skoda, which in all probability will be occupied by Klaus Zellmer. The current head of Volkswagen sales, a role he has held since 2020, has spent more than 23 years in the management ranks of the Stuttgart carmaker, including as CEO of the brand’s North American division.

Recall that Zellmer he will not be the first former Porsche executive to be in charge of driving Skoda: Bernhard Maier, former head of global sales and marketing at Porsche, was in fact CEO of the Bohemian car manufacturer from 2015 to 2020. The next will almost certainly be Zellmer, who as anticipated will replace the departing Thomas Schaefer, Directly in Volkswagen: the latter will succeed the current CEO of the German brand, Ralf Brandstatter, next to lead the Chinese operations of the Volkswagen Group. According to Reuters, a definitive announcement on the appointment of Zellmer as new CEO of Skoda could be made by the same Bohemian company. as early as next weekin all probability Monday: it will be another piece to be included in the new corporate organization chart of the Volkswagen Group.