ESkoda actually doesn’t have to hide its large Kodiaq SUV. Of the first generation, which came onto the market in 2016, almost 850,000 units have been sold since then, it is present in 60 markets, Vietnam was recently added, and the SUV has won 40 international awards. Nevertheless, the VW subsidiary chose a Berlin subway tunnel, down in the catacombs of Potsdamer Platz, for the world premiere of the second generation. The conditions for the Kodiaq II to hit the market from spring 2024 seem favorable. Chief designer Oliver Stefani has only applied his hand carefully; the differences to the predecessor are not big, although the length has increased by six centimeters to 4.76 meters.

Everything is a little smoother, the drag coefficient is pretty good for an SUV at 0.282, there is less shiny chrome, the Kodiaq is the first Skoda with the new brand font and the new logo. There are nine colors to choose from and the wheels are 17 to 20 inches in size. Sustainability is a top priority in the interior, of course the instruments are digital, and there is a 13-inch monitor in the middle for entertainment. All important assistance systems are available, and a head-up display is new. Nine airbags protect the passengers. The trunk grows by 75 to a splendid 910 liters, and when the back seat is folded down it even increases to 2105 liters. As before, a second back seat is available, but then the volume shrinks slightly.

What will no longer be available in the future are versions with manual transmissions. All Kodiaqs, including the base model, come with a dual clutch transmission. Seen this way, the basic price, which will be “just over 40,000 euros”, will hardly change. The entry-level model is a 1.5-liter TSI with 150 hp, which is mildly hybridized. There is also a second petrol engine with a displacement of 2.0 liters and 204 hp. As with the top diesel model (193 hp), all-wheel drive is standard here. A second diesel has 150 hp. The new top model is a plug-in hybrid that has a system output of 204 hp and a purely electric range of more than 100 kilometers. Since it can also be connected to the quick charger, an empty battery is full again in less than half an hour. The order books for the Kodiaq II open in December.