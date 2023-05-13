Just enough time to get a little tan, then everyone to watch the fourth generation of Skoda Superb, whose debut is scheduled for next fall. It seems like a breath, yet 90 years have passed since the debut of the first model, produced between 1934 and 1949. Then 50 years of silence, until 2001 when Skoda forcefully returned to the medium-large car segment. In 2008, the second generation followed, which led to the debut of the Wagon bodywork as well as state-of-the-art assistance systems. So the third generation, on the market since 2015, built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and which in 2019 brought the variant IV powered by the brand’s first plug-in hybrid engine.

The debut Superb

When it went into production in 1934, Skoda had already produced several top-of-the-range models. But the Superb was innovative in many ways, starting with from the 12 V on-board electrical system. The traditional longitudinal frame was replaced by an advanced backbone frame with a central tube that split into two beams at the front. This design not only housed the drive shaft in the frame tube, but also created more space for the independent suspension, which ensured superior ride comfort.

Features

Superb was also the first model of the Brand to have single circuit hydraulic brakes with equal action on all wheels. During production in 1938, the car was equipped with engines with OHV valve group. The bodywork, which underwent a major modernization in 1939, consisted of a wooden shell with sheet metal outer panels, which allowed it to be produced in a variety of different styles: during the 13 years of production, five civilian and three military versions. It was available with SV or OHV engines with power ratings from 40.5 to 70.7 kW and displacements from 2,492 to 3,991 cm3. Engines were six-cylinder, with the exception of the Superb 4000, which had an eight-cylinder V engine. One of the few surviving Superb 4000s is today among the most valuable examples in the Skoda Museum in Mladá Boleslav. Approximately 900 civilian and 1,600 military Superbs were produced between 1934 and 1949.

The first generation: 2001-2008

Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in September 2001, the modern first generation Superb was born on the PL 45 chassis widened by 100 mm, which gave it a spacious passenger compartment. The model also boasted a full range of a petrol and diesel, ranging from the turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder with 110 kW (150 PS) to the flagship version – 2.8-litre V6 with 142 kW (193 PS). The car ushered in several novelties for Skoda, including bi-xenon headlights, Tiptronic automatic transmission, Coming Home lighting system and electronically controlled brake assist. The multi-link front suspension and longitudinally mounted engines were also unique in the Skoda range of the time. In 2006, the first generation of Superb underwent a restyling, which introduced the concept of the C-shaped taillight, which has since become a real “trademark”.

The second generation: 2008-2015

With the second generation of Superb, the four-wheel drive and, since 2009, also the Wagon version. The sedan was equipped with the innovative Twindoor, a large tailgate whose rear section could be opened separately like a conventional tailgate. Between 2008 and 2015, 618,000 units were produced.

The third generation, also with plug-in hybrid drive

In February 2015, the third generation was presented as a sedan body with a large tailgate, followed a few months later by the wagon variant. Using the Volkswagen Group’s MQB modular platform, the third generation could use all the latest technologies related to comfort and active safety. For the first time, the model benefited from the DCC adaptive ride control system, tri-zone automatic climate control and active driving assistance systems such as the Traffic Jam Assistant and the Emergency Assistant, the Adaptive Cruise Control ACC, the Lane Assistant and the Travel Assistant. The third generation of the model has also increased the number of Simply Clever solutions such as for example the “virtual pedal” for unlocking the boot, the 230 V socket for rear seat passengers and the umbrellas in both front door panels. From 2001 to today, Skoda has produced over 1,550,000 Superbs, of which over 780,000 are part of the third generation.