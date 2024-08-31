The Škoda Superb range is expanding with the debut of the Sportline version, the most dynamic version of the new generation of the Czech brand’s model. This version is immediately recognisable thanks to several distinctive details such as the 18-inch anthracite wheels, the exterior accents in high-gloss black and the redesigned Sportline badges on the front wings. The two available Sportline interior solutions feature heated front sports seats with integrated headrests and manually adjustable seat cushion length. Progressive steering and a 15 mm lowered sports chassis, as well as Matrix LED headlights and LED rear lights with dynamic direction indicators are standard. The Superb Sportline will be offered in combination with the entire range of engines.

The design

The athletic appearance of the Škoda Superb Sportline is emphasised by exterior body details in high-gloss black. As on other Škoda Sportline models, the grille surround, window frames, mirror caps, Sportline-specific front bumper trims, roof rails on the Estate and Škoda lettering at the rear are in black metallic. The insert on the rear diffuser is also finished in high-gloss black. LED matrix headlights, LED rear lights with animated indicators, the Come/Leaving Home function and the electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal are standard. The new Superb Sportline comes with 18-inch Vela aerodynamic wheels in high-gloss anthracite with matt black Aero covers as standard. 19-inch Aniara aerodynamic wheels in silver with matt black Aero covers and 19-inch Torcular wheels in black are available as options. The front wheel arches are adorned with redesigned Sportline badges. The Superb Sportline also features the KESSY Advanced system, which includes a new automatic locking and unlocking function and adds recessed lighting for the exterior door handles. The tinted rear side windows (SunSet) further enhance the car’s sporty appearance and reduce overheating in summer. The laminated glass in the acoustic side windows front and rear reduces the vehicle’s noise level. Other standard features include the 15 mm lowered sports chassis and progressive steering. DCC Sport electronic damper control is available as an option.

The interior of the Skoda Superb Sportline

The new Skoda Superb Sportline offers two Design Selections for the interior. Both interiors feature heated front sports seats with integrated headrests and manually adjustable seat cushion length. The standard Suedia Sport interior features fully electrically adjustable ergonomic front seats and a massage function with ten pneumatically controlled air cushions, upholstered in a combination of suede and imitation leather. The optional Design Selection Suite Sport offers AGR-certified ergonomic front sports seats (Aktion Gesunder Rücken – Healthy Back Campaign, an independent German organisation) with improved ergonomics and seat memory, including Smart Comfort Entry, ventilation and a massage function with ten pneumatically controlled air cushions, upholstered in perforated leather and imitation leather. The headliner is always in black. The trim elements on the dashboard and in the door trim have a carbon-look finish. The stainless steel pedals provide another sporty touch. The Skoda Superb Sportline is equipped with a three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel with black stitching and Sportline emblem. Like the other models of the fourth generation of the Škoda flagship, the Superb Sportline complements the 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, which has Sportline-specific graphics, with a 13-inch infotainment screen as standard. LED ambient lighting is also standard.