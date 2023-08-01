Mid-cycle makeover for two Skoda models. Let’s talk about Scala and Kamiq, both launched on the market in their current version in 2019 and just recently undergoing an update that actually refreshes their image and style. The novelties concern various internal and external design elements, and in some cases they are common to both cars.

The outsiders

Starting from the exterior, Skoda Kamiq is now equipped with a larger front grille, a series of increased air intakes, a revised rear diffuser for greater underbody protection, slimmer and fully LED-lit headlights as standard, the Skoda lettering appearing for the first time in the rear of the car and standard 17″ wheels (18″ on option). Similar speech for Skoda Scala, renewed thanks to restyling with a new front grille, slimmer headlights, redesigned front and rear bumpers and new air intakes.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Kamiq features an 8″ digital driver display and 8.25″ central touchscreen as standard, with a 10.25″ digital cockpit available as an option. Also included are four USB-C ports for charging your mobile devices. The usage of sustainable materials, such as natural vegetable fibre, recycled plastic and recycled fabric, for upholstery is also common to the new Scala.

Engines and equipment

We close with the motor range, identical for both cars: starting with a 95PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, up to a mid-range 1.0-litre TSI delivering 115PS and it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG, and you get a 150PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine offered with a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed DSG. Three setups available on both Scala and Kamiq: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo.