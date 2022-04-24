Nfter the bestseller Octavia, the Skoda Karoq is the second best horse in the stable of the Czech Volkswagen subsidiary. The 4.39 meter long compact SUV, which replaced the cult-edged Yeti in 2017, is getting an initial refresh. It is characterized by a widened radiator grille and standard LED lights. Matrix LED headlights are available for the first time for an extra charge of 1610 euros. New alloy wheels, the extended rear spoiler and the optimized underbody paneling are designed to improve aerodynamics. Inside there are new decorative parts and optionally seat covers made from recycled PET bottles.

The basic virtues of the practical family SUV have not been shaken. This is evidenced by the ample space in the rear, the pleasing impression of quality and the logical, intuitive operation. Not everything is controlled via the central touchscreen, the climate unit still includes physical buttons. In the course of the year, the analogue instruments will be replaced by a digital cockpit. The Karoq scores with its above-average variability. Varioflex is the name of the 610-euro package, which includes three longitudinally sliding, folding and removable individual seats in the rear.

The range of engines remains unchanged with three petrol engines from 110 to 190 hp and a two-liter diesel with 115 and 150 hp. The most powerful engines come standard with all-wheel drive and seven-speed DSG. Prices range from 25,500 to 42,000 euros. The 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 150 hp is a hit. The equally strong, somewhat growling but powerful TDI still enjoys some popularity among long-distance drivers.









picture series



Skoda redesigns SUV

:



Small art at the Karoq



Even after the revision, Skoda has dispensed with electrification. The 1.4-liter plug-in hybrid is only available in the Octavia and the Superb. The Karoq, which is powered by conventional combustion engines, is and will remain the last of its kind.