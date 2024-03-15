The firm has delivered 18.5% more vehicles than the previous year and stands out for the growth of its electric range. The Epiq, manufactured in Spain, will expand the brand's all-electric portfolio, as the second of the six new electric models whose presentation It is planned next year
Saturday, March 16, 2024, 01:57
Skoda Auto Group, the Czech brand of the Volkswagen group, recorded record revenues of €26.5 billion in 2023. Operating profit increased by 182.3% year-on-year, to €1.8 billion; profitability on sales of 6.7%, according to …
