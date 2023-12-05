Škoda renews the Enyaq range, the first 100% electric SUV from the Czech company developed on the MEB platform,

in the transition to Model Year 24 receives slight aesthetic changes inspired by the new visual identity of the Brand. Among these, the renewed logo and lettering on the tailgate stand out, while the iV brand is no longer present and from now on will identify the PHEV variants of the internal combustion models. The refreshed Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé are therefore now distinguished only by their numerical designation or specific version, for example “85”, “Sportline” or “RS”.

The technical improvements are decidedly more impactful and incisive which are highlighted by the transition to the new denomination 85 and 85x, replacing the previous 80 and 80x which are leaving the price list. The change in designation highlights the increase in performance thanks to the new electric motors mounted on the rear axle.

Thanks to these improvements, Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé MY24 see an increase in both peak power and declared WLTP cycle autonomy and also offer greater charging speed, while offering a more dynamic and rewarding driving experience.

Skoda Enyaq 85 it can travel up to 566 kilometers in WLTP cycle on a single charge. This improvement also applies to the Coupé 85 version, which by virtue of its more efficient aerodynamics boasts a maximum range of up to 576 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The new electric motor mounted on the rear axle offers a peak power of 210 kW – 60 kW more than the 80 versions – and guarantees greater driving pleasure in every situation. In terms of performance, the Enyaq 85 and Enyaq Coupé 85 now accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, two seconds less than the 80 versions.

The twin-engine all-wheel drive versions Enyaq 85x and Enyaq Coupé 85x they maintain the maximum system power of 210 kW, with an increase of 15 kW compared to the previous 80x and reach 100 km/h from standstill in 6.6 seconds. The Enyaq 85x can travel up to 538 kilometers in the WLTP cycle on a single charge, while the Coupé version can travel 10 kilometers more. Finally, the top speed of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé 85/85x is now electronically limited to 180 km/h, compared to 160 km/h for the 80/80x versions.

The 85x and Coupé RS variants they now accept direct current charging up to 175 kW, reducing the time to go from 10% to 80% charge to just 28 minutes, the same time as the 85 variants which accept charging up to 135 kW. AC charging is possible up to 11 kW for the entire range.

Also Enyaq Coupe RS, the first BEV model of the sporty RS Škoda range, is updated in the transition to MY24 and benefits from an increase in maximum system power which now reaches 250 kW. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h drops to 5.5 seconds while the top speed remains electronically limited to 180 km/h. Thanks to optimized battery cell chemistry and improved battery thermal management, the maximum WLTP range now rises to 547 kilometres.

An important novelty for the Škoda Enyaq MY24 range is the ability to preheat the battery. The function is activated automatically and proactively when a high-capacity charging station (HPC) is entered as a destination in the navigation system or, alternatively, can be set manually via the car’s infotainment system. The new models also debut the car’s automatic locking function, which activates when the driver moves away from it while carrying the key.

Also, the new version of the software vehicle management system boasts a completely redesigned interface, which makes control of the car’s functions more intuitive and reflects the new identity of the Brand in the colors and lettering. The new software also improves the user experience of the virtual cockpit and the head-up display system. The “Laura” voice assistant has also been optimized, with better understanding of the commands given, as well as real-time transcription of requests on the infotainment display.

The Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé MY24 offer follows the previous structure, therefore divided into the 60 (which remains substantially unchanged), 85 and 85x variants proposed in the basic, Clever and Plus versions and, for the 85 and 85x and Coupé RS only, also Advanced and Max, which the Customer can combine with different Design Selection, in order to match the materials, colors and finishes of the interior furnishings. At the top of the offer are the Sportline versions characterized by specific interiors and a more dynamic set-up, while the sporty RS variant remains available in Italy only with Coupé bodywork and offers particularly complete standard equipment in addition to the availability of the exclusive “Mamba green” color . For all details, please refer to the price lists attached to this press release.

After purchase, Enyaq Customers they receive the Powerpass card and can download the relevant app, which gives access to a European network of hundreds of thousands of charging points, including the high-capacity Ionity ones. Powerpass allows you to refuel without the need for further registration and taking advantage of dedicated tariffs. The Enyaq MY24 range is set up for the Plug&Charge function which allows you to recharge in enabled stations without the need to identify yourself, thanks to automatic vehicle recognition.

Despite major updates, better performance and the new contents, the price positioning of the Enyaq 85 and Enyaq 85x remains substantially unchanged compared to the previous 80 and 80x versions, while the Enyaq Coupé MY24 60/85/85x/RS range is offered with a lower price list than the previous MY23 versions. The Škoda Enyaq 85 starts at 54,500 euros, which becomes 56,500 euros for the Enyaq Coupé 85. The sporty Enyaq Coupé RS MY24 starts at 66,300 euros. The first deliveries of the Enyaq MY24 range, which can already be ordered in all official Škoda dealerships, are expected in Italy during January 2024.

