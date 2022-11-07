Skoda he wants to get his head up as soon as possible. The Bohemian carmaker had to face not without difficulty the interruptions in the global supply of microchips and other components that inevitably influenced its production: numbers in hand, Skoda sales fell by 12.6% on an annual basis to 878,200 cars in the 2021. We need a turnaround therefore: translated, it means that the Bohemian brand still aims to deliver at least 1 million cars per year, but aims for profitability on higher volumes.

“In the past it was speculated whether Skoda should aim for 1.5 or 2 million cars sold per year – explained the CEO of Skoda, Klaus Zellmer, interviewed by the newspaper E15 – Our goal remains to exceed 1 million registrations, but in the current situation profitability is much more important than volume itself. Inflation, the energy crisis and all the challenges that are emerging will have a significant impact on consumers and businesses ”. And, of course, also on Skoda, which if on the one hand it will have to deal with a still acceptable first half of 2023, on the other it will have to face a much more demanding second half of next year from an economic point of view. The case of the Bohemian brand is similar in some respects to that of other car manufacturers: the company is working on a large backlog of orders that keeps production at capacity, but is also dealing with signs of a slowdown in consumer spending, which could affect sales .

However, at the moment Skoda, which represents the largest exporter of the Czech Republic and a reference point for the Bohemian economy, is preparing for various scenarios in which gas deliveries for the European automotive industry would have been limited or completely interrupted: in this case the company would be ready to halve the working weeks by six days, or alternatively to concentrate gas consumption only on production phases that they can’t do without it.