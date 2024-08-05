Good results for Skoda Cars in the first six months of the year. Sales revenue of 13.652 billion euros remains comparable to the first half of 2023 (-0.7%), while operating profit rose to 1.149 billion euros (2023: +26.1%), as did return on sales, which rose to 8.4% (6.6%). Net cash flow amounted to 1.408 billion euros (+135.8%).

Octavia remains in the lead

The Bohemian House has delivered 448,600 vehicles from January to June, 3.8% more than the same period last year. The Octavia was once again the best-seller, with deliveries up 24.1%, while the fully electric Enyaq SUV remains one of the best-selling BEVs overall in key markets such as Germany. In recent months, Škoda has significantly updated its broad range, including efficient ICE models as well as plug-in hybrids, mild hybrids and fully electric models. For the first time, the brand rose to fourth place in European registrations, proving that this balanced approach resonates with customers. The fully electric Elroq model will be introduced in the C-SUV segment, the largest sub-segment in Europe by volume, this autumn.

Ready to expand the electric range

“Škoda Auto is entering the second half of the year with great momentum thanks to its performance in the first six months,” explains Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto. “I am pleased to see how customers are responding to the most diverse and up-to-date model range in our history, as we prepare to further expand our 100% electric offering in October with the unveiling of the Škoda Elroq compact SUV. All employees have worked diligently to make our company even more competitive, which we see reflected in a return on sales of 8.4%, in line with our targets. While we remain vigilant for new challenges in this dynamic market, our first-half results allow us to be cautiously optimistic and move forward with well-founded confidence.”