NAfter Volkswagen announced last year that it would stop developing new natural gas vehicles throughout the Group, the market is dead. Other manufacturers have long since withdrawn. However, there are still some stragglers on the market that were designed before the spectacular decision of March 2020. One of them is the new Škoda Octavia, and to anticipate the most important conclusion: It is one of the best natural gas vehicles that we have driven in the past 20 years.

As has been customary for some time in the VW Group, the Octavia is designed monovalently, so it only has a small emergency petrol tank with 11.8 liters, but with three CNG tanks it takes a total of 17.3 kilograms of gas. You cannot switch between the two types of drive manually; natural gas is used until the tanks are empty. Then it automatically switches to petrol, which is also required for a few minutes when the engine is started.

The natural gas Octavia, which we drove as a station wagon, was previously only available with a seven-speed DSG, front-wheel drive and in the two upscale equipment lines Ambition and Style. Now it is also available with a manual six-speed gearbox and in the Active and Clever versions. The 1.5-liter engine always delivers 130 hp, the maximum torque is 200 Newton meters. This means that the vehicle, which weighs 1560 kilograms including the driver, is not a sprinter, but it is well motorized. The standard sprint is completed in ten seconds, and those who want to make rapid progress can reach a comfortable cruising speed of between 180 and 215 km / h with a certain amount of effort, but much faster than in most other natural gas vehicles.



It’s quick, but the number of petrol stations is low.

Image: Manufacturer





However, anyone who thinks about the environment when it comes to natural gas, wants to save and curbs the gas foot, will be rewarded with consumption that is less than four kilograms for 100 kilometers, and that is a very spectacular figure. This also increases the natural gas range to an impressive 430 kilometers. In mixed operation, we came to an average consumption of 4.7 kilograms of H-gas and thus consumption costs of only 5.60 euros for 100 kilometers. The manufacturer states an average consumption of 3.6 kilograms and CO2 emissions of 99 grams per kilometer. The base price of the cheapest natural gas variant is 26,740 euros and is therefore priced between the comparable gasoline engine, which of course has 150 hp, and below the 150 hp diesel.

The natural gas Octavia has all the advantages of the gasoline or diesel, you will be amazed at the lush amount of space, the impeccable workmanship and the high appearance of the materials. Regardless of the natural gas tanks stowed in the underbody, the cargo space volume only decreases slightly; in the station wagon it is up to 1700 liters with the rear seats folded down. Only two things bothered us: the very lame automatic start-stop system when it came to getting the engine switched off at traffic lights or intersections up to speed again, and the lane departure warning system, which cannot leave it at a warning, but several times an intrusive acoustic alarm sounds.

Otherwise you can only praise the new Octavia with natural gas. Anyone who is toying with this alternative drive must know, however, that the number of natural gas filling stations is continuously falling, currently there are around 800 in all of Germany. You may have to take long detours to refuel. In many other European countries, the supply is even worse. Unfortunately, because the natural gas drive has no future, the filling station network will not last forever.