Space, comfort and a plug-in hybrid system that ensures freedom of movement. The price list of the Skoda Octavia Wagon RS iV starts at 38,050 euros

Riccardo Rossi – MILAN

With the marketing of the Octavia Wagon RS iV plug-in hybrid, Skoda completes the range of the C segment station wagon, with a comfortable, technological and well-finished car and offered to the public in two power variants: the first with 205 hp and 350 Nm of torque, while the other is a more powerful unit with 245 hp and 400 Nm. The price starts at € 38,050.

The dimensions – The fourth generation of the Skoda Octavia, built on the basis of the Mqb Evo platform of the Volkswagen group, compared to the previous model has grown slightly in size compared to the previous model arriving to 4,689 mm in length; width 1,829 mm; height 1,477 mm and a wheelbase 2,680 mm, allowing a slight increase in interior spaces. This change has allowed the Czech house to reconfirm itself as a best seller within the C segment of station wagons.

SKODA OCTAVIA IV: DESIGN AND INTERIORS – Externally, the Octavia Wagon RS iV is characterized by the presence at the front of a large grille, bumpers and air intakes, while at the rear there is a large bumper with two chromed tailpipes, and a small spoiler that extension from the roof line. The wheels are 19-inch alloy, embellished with red brake calipers. Overall the combination of the dynamic line of the bodywork and the wide rims give the car a sporty yet elegant design. The interiors of the Octavia Wagon RS iV are built with good quality materials alternating Soft-touch elements, with leather / alcantara and rigid plastics. The front seats, with a sporty shape in alcantara and perforated leather, are comfortable and welcoming, a perception confirmed by the presence of both the electric seat height and depth adjustment, and the optional seat heating that can be set on three levels of intensity. The rear bench as for the front seats ensures a high level of comfort for the occupants thanks to the three-zone automatic climate control, the sun blinds, the USB Type-C / 230 volt charging sockets and the possibility of using the hatch to insert into the ski boot or long necks. The trunk with a capacity of 490/1560 liters it is placed 63 centimeters from the ground with electric opening thanks to its regularity it is able to satisfy the needs of a family of four. See also Prominent arbitration in the Clásico between Tigres and Rayadas

tools and controls – In the center of the dashboard, in a raised position, there is a 10-inch screen of the Columbus infotainment system (optional from € 1,010), which allows you to manage the main on-board functions such as navigation, Android auto / Apple Car Play, air conditioning and activation of electronic controls. Under the display, the Czech manufacturer has placed some physical buttons from the good tactile feedback that refer both to some infotainment settings, which activate the indicator of the four arrows and the defrosting of the windscreen and rear window. In addition to the Columbus system, the Octavia RS iV under test is equipped with the Virtual Cockpit accessory (controlled via the steering wheel controls), which allows the driver to view various summary screens of the battery status, the operation of the hybrid powertrain, the drive mode select, and the various driver assistance systems. Among the latter, the adaptive cruise control is well calibrated, which on the motorway works to maintain the lane, keeping the car in the center of the roadway.

SKODA OCTAVIA IV: TECHNIQUE AND ENGINE. – The Octavia Wagon iV, as mentioned, is developed from the Volkswagen Mqb Evo platform, and combined with a sophisticated hybrid propulsion system that combines a 4-cylinder 150 Hp Tsi thermal unit with an 85 kW electric motor (equal to 115 Hp ) and a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic-type manual mode. The electric motor receives energy from a 13 kWh battery pack rechargeable in 5 hours with a domestic socket or in 3 hours and 30 minutes from a 3.6 kW column through a connection hidden by a small door located on the front left side of the vehicle. See also The success and the three errors of Atlético de Madrid in their defeat against Athletic Club

SKODA OCTAVIA IV: HOW IT GOES – Driving the Octavia RS iV powered by the plug-in hybrid system is very relaxing and easy to drive. This feeling is noticeable both in traffic situations in the city and on long journeys. In the’urban environment the progressive delivery of the hybrid system is appreciated, which allows the car, with a good residual charge threshold in the batteries, to proceed mainly using the electric motor. This advantage reduces carbon dioxide emissions to zero, but at the same time increases the level of comfort and silence in the passenger compartment. The optional head-up display helps when driving in city traffic. In parking maneuvers the sensors are of great help, the rear view camera is otional. Out of town the Octavia RS iV shows a dynamic behavior that surprises thanks to the Mqb Evo platform and to the suspension that provides a MacPherson at the front axle, while a multi-link at the rear. On motorway journeys they guarantee a high level of comfort for the occupants, and in a tortuous path they allow those behind the wheel to sustain a cheerful pace while keeping the car predictable in the entry and exit phase of the curve due to a low level of roll and pitch.

SKODA OCTAVIA IV: IN BRIEF – The Skoda Octavia iV has been designed to respond to two types of use, to be a car suitable for the needs of a family, but at the same time a means of transport for the commute from home to work, without worrying about limitations for circulation in the areas. power plants of large cities for its electrical operation. In both cases, the car performs the task effectively. See also Hazard will undergo surgery again and could say goodbye to the rest of the season

ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – Pleases: the hybrid powertrain unit in the daily home-to-work weekly commutes, the comfort in long journeys and the good load capacity.

Do not like: the absence of physical commands for the management of the air conditioner. In the most decisive accelerations, the hybrid system does not have an immediate response.

TECHNICAL DATA SKODA OCTAVIA IV – Motor: four-cylinder turbo petrol from 1,395 cc; maximum power 150 Hp (110 kW) between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm; maximum torque 250 Nm between 1,550 and 3,000 rpm.

Electric system: maximum power 85 Kw; maximum torque 330 Nm; battery capacity 13 Kwh; autonomy about 60 km.

Maximum system power: 245 Hp (180 Kw). Maximum system torque: 400 Nm.

Exchange: automatic 6-speed DSG with manual mode tiptronic Drive: front.

Reload: with 230 Volt socket, from 0 to 80% in 3 hours and 45 minutes, to reach 100% in 5 hours; with 3.6 Kw wallbox, from 0 to 80% in 2 hours and 33 minutes, 100% in 3 hours and 33 minutes.

Dimensions: length 4,689 mm; width 1,829 mm; height 1,477 mm; pitch 2,680 mm; luggage capacity 450 liters (for the sedan), 490 liters (for the station wagon).

Performance: maximum speed 220 km / h; acceleration 0-100 km / h in 7.7 seconds.

Consumption in the combined cycle: 1.0-1.1 liters / 100 km (Wltp).

CO2 emissions in the combined cycle: 21.5-25.0 g / km (Wltp).

Price: from 38,050 to 42,800 euros