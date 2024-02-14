Skoda presented the restyling of the Octaviaavailable in Italy starting from September 2024. This model has been renewed in the sedan and wagon variants and stands out for a new shape of the grille and new headlights LED Matrix second generation. The engine range includes two options a 1.5 TSI petrolalso available with technology mild hybrid on request, two petrol engines powered by 2.0 TSI And two TDI diesels. Powers vary from 85 kW (116 HP) to 195 kW (265 HP). It should be noted that in the new commercial offer there is no longer the option with a petrol engine methane.

Skoda Octavia dimensions, what changes in the restyling

The Skoda Octavia in this restyling is slightly longer than 9 mm compared to the previous version, in both body styles, thus achieving 4.70 meters long, 1,829mm wide, 1,477 mm high and with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. Out in the grille is the new one two-dimensional Skoda logo.

New Skoda Octavia Sportline 2024

The sedan and wagon versions are available in four trim levels: Essence, Selection, Sportline and RS. Redesigned bumpers and other aesthetic details give the car a more dynamic appearance. The basic headlight units use the as standard LED technologywhile I Matrix LED headlights second generation are available as an option on some models and as standard on RS models. On these lighthouses the form bi-LED external is used for low beam and high beam, while the internal module has 36 individual segments of matrix on two rows, 12 more than the previous generation.

Skoda Octavia RS Wagon 2024 Octavia RS Wagon 2024 rear 3/4 Octavia RS 2024 rear 3/4 Octavia RS Wagon 2024 cockpit dashboard Octavia RS 2024 front passenger seats Octavia Sportline 2024 front 3/4 Octavia Sportline 2024 front 3/4 Octavia Sportline 2024 rear 3/4 Octavia Sportline 2024 rear 3/4 Octavia Station Wagon 2024 on the road Octavia Station Wagon 2024 on the road Skoda Octavia Sedan 2024 Octavia Sedan 2024 rear 3/4 Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats New Skoda Octavia restyling

The full LED rear lights they are available in two versions, with the top version having additional features such as animations and animated direction indicators. The range of alloy wheels includes several options 16 to 19 inchesincluding aerodynamic wheels and specific finishes for RS models.

The updated Skoda Octavia interior now features even more complete standard equipment, with a central digital display independent of 10 inches combined with a 10 inch digital display. A is now also available 13 inch display as optional. L'voice assistant Laura includes chatbot ChatGPT based on artificial intelligence.

Octavia RS Wagon 2024 cockpit dashboard

The system Dual-zone climate control is now standard on all models, while the trim level Selection includes a 15 watt Phone Box for fast inductive charging of smartphones. The doors USB-C they have one triple charging power compared to before. The access system without key Kessy automatically unlocks or locks the vehicle when the driver approaches or departs.

The interior features new designs for upholstery, trim and door panels, with the use of sustainable materials in some Design Selection. Ergonomic front seats integrate ventilation and massage features, with the option of leather. The Unique Dark Chrome decorative elements present the new two-dimensional Skoda logo.

Front seats, Octavia interior

New Simply Clever features have been introduced, such as the automatically retractable boot cover and a storage box dedicated for rear passengers. There multifunctional pocket in the trunk it is equipped with two variable hooks, while the tablet holder it is also available for sports seats.

Skoda Octavia engines

The Skoda Octavia facelift is powered by a wide range of engines, including petrol, diesel and hybrid. Therefore you can choose between several options, including diesel 2.0 TDI with powers 116 HP and 150 HPThe 1.5 TSI petrol with powers 116 HP and 150 HPand the powerful 2.0 TSI with 204 HP (coming later) e 265 HP reserved for the version RS. The 1.5 TSI is also available in version 48 Volt mild hybrid with DSG automatic gearbox, while the two variants of the 2.0 TSI are combined exclusively with the four-wheel drive and automatic transmission.

The 265 HP 2.0 TSI engine is reserved for the Octavia RS version

The variant plug-in hybrid and that to methane they are not currently available on the restyling model. There RS version instead it presents sporty characteristics like a lowered trim18″ alloy wheels (optionally 19″), electronically controlled VAQ differential, progressive power steering, sports exhaust system and Sport driving mode with specific calibrations.

Engines Traction Exchange Gas 1.5 TSI 116 HP and 220 Nm ANT 6-speed manual 1.5 TSI MHEV 116 HP and 220 Nm ANT 7-speed DSG 1.5 TSI 150 HP and 250 Nm ANT 6-speed manual 1.5 TSI MHEV 150 HP and 250 Nm ANT 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI 204 HP and 320 Nm (in 2025) 4×4 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI 265 HP and 370 Nm ANT 7-speed DSG Diesel 2.0 TDI 116 HP and 300 Nm ANT 6-speed manual 2.0 TDI 150 HP and 360 Nm ANT 7-speed DSG Engines new Skoda Octavia restyling

ADAS on the new Octavia restyling

In the updated version of the Skoda Octavia within the scope of delivery ADAS was introduced onAttention and Drowsiness Assistant replacing Driver Alert, already present on Superb and Kodiaq. This system monitors the driver behavior evaluating the level of drowsiness, using information from various vehicle control units such as the Lane Assistant. Recognizes both the inattention short-term and long-term, activating visual and audible warnings in the Virtual Cockpit if necessary.

Skoda Octavia RS Wagon 2024 on the road

The new Intelligent Park Assistantavailable only with automatic transmission, allows the Octavia to park automatically in parallel and perpendicular spaces, also controlling brakes and speed. In the future, the Remote Park Assistant, which will allow the driver to control parking maneuvers from outside the vehicle via theMySkoda app.

When it comes to passive safety, the Skoda Octavia is one of the safest cars in its category, with a rating of 5 stars Euro NCAP and up to ten airbags to protect occupants in the event of an accident.

Price, how much does the new Octavia cost

The base price of the new Skoda Octavia restyling is approx 30,000 euros to go up, depending on the set-up. The range consists of the Essence, Selection, Sportline and RS variants.

Photo Skoda Octavia 2024 (restyling)

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!