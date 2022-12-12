The plug-in hybrid variant of the Octavia comes out temporarily from the Skoda price lists. A painful decision taken by the Bohemian brand, inevitable however in order not to run into an order book that is impossible to satisfy. Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the lockdowns in China which have slowed down semiconductor supplies, Skoda has found itself with a backlog of orders to deal with as wide as ever, and for this reason it has decided to temporarily withdraw the PHEV version of the Octavia just over two years after its introduction in the range.

As mentioned, this is a temporary decision, although it is not yet clear when the car will be available for purchase again. The case of Octavia PHEV follows the one that occurred with the electric SUV Enyaq iV, also withdrawn from the market in order to reduce the order book and only recently returned to sale. We will see what impact this new stop imposed by Skoda will have: we recall that the Octavia is the most popular model of the Bohemian brand, having collected more than 96,000 units delivered throughout 2022 (although this figure is down 19% compared to the same period of the 2021). The excellent results obtained by the model involve all the engines in which Octavia is sold: petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid. “We don’t know yet when it will be sold again“, said a spokesman for Skoda to the microphones of Autocar.