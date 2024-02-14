Skoda presented the updated version of the iconic Octavia. It is to all intents and purposes a mid-life restyling, which improves the best-selling sedan of the Bohemian brand mainly from a technology and sustainability. But this does not mean that the improvements also concern the design: in this sense the presence of more angular LED headlights at the front and an overall revised look stand out.

Tech interiors

Moving inside the passenger compartment, however, we find the main technological innovation: the optional introduction of a new touch display dedicated to the 13.0″ infotainment system, shared among other things with the recently updated Volkswagen Golf. Whether you choose this new screen or opt for the standard one, artificial intelligence ChatGPT is integrated into the voice assistant of the infotainment software. The options for charging electronic devices have also been improved: in this sense the new “Phone Box“, which provides wireless charging up to 15 W. Last, but not least, the power of the USB-C connections which now provide 45 W, triple what they achieved on the current model.

Sustainable materials

Sustainability chapter, because Skoda has placed emphasis on the choice to resort to green materials for the interior: the leather seats present in the Suite upgrade package have in fact been tanned through the use of coffee husks instead of chemical dyes, while the fabric seats offered in the Lodge and Sportline versions, the interiors were made with recycled fibres.

Revised motor offer

Final comment on the engine range, which has also been updated. The turbocharger of the 1.5-litre 115 HP entry-level engine has been reworked with the intention of reducing thermal losses and consumption to a minimum, and is combined as standard with a six-speed manual transmission, although it is also possible to have it with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A system is also available 48V mild hybrid, which does not provide any additional power or torque but allows the car to coast with the engine completely turned off. Alternatively, this same engine can be chosen with 150 HP, also in this case with manual or automatic transmission.

Top of the range

Separate mention for the top of the range version vRS, which features the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the new Golf GTI, sending 265 hp of maximum power to the front wheels. Skoda also made it known that the 4×4 version of Octavia will not be available at launch, but only in 2025.