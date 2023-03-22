Here we are: the appointment is set for early next year when Skoda will start deliveries of updated versions of two of its iconic models: Superb and Kodiaq. Both cars will be the protagonists of an extensive restyling, which will not be limited only to the internal and external aesthetic aspect but will also concern the engine range, renewed in the name of electrification. With a very specific goal: to increase sales of both cars globally, after the Kodiaq was the company’s third best-selling model in 2022 with 94,500 units, while the Superb stopped at 60,800 registrations.

A new plug-in hybrid

Let’s focus for a moment on the engine range, renewed for both models. Both the Superb and Kodiaq will be available with both 1.5- and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines and 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre diesel engines, but there’s one new addition: a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. And it is an absolute novelty for Kodiaq, since it has never been launched on the market in a PHEV version before today, unlike Superb which has already been offering customers this option for some time. The new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the two models will combine a 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor powered by a 13 kWh battery, for a total power output of 215 HP and a zero-emissions range that extends it will go around between 40 and 50 kilometres.

Also trust the thermal

In any case, it is clear that internal combustion engines will remain the ones with the most space within the engine range, even if Skoda is also projecting itself towards an electrified future. In recent months, in this regard, the Bohemian brand has unveiled its transition plan which includes investments for 5.6 billion euros in the electric sector and the debut of three new full electric models by 2026, such as a flagship SUV, a city car and an electric alternative to the Karoq crossover. Despite this, Skoda has made it known that it also wants to continue updating the internal combustion versions of its cars, at least as long as this is allowed by the regulations.