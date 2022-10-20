Skoda updates the most impressive sports SUV in its range. The new Skoda Kodiaq RS arrives at the dealership with modifications of up to the engine and transmission, but leaves unchanged the soul of a 7-seater SUV ideal for large families.

True, RS in the Skoda galaxy stands for Rally Sport. An acronym that certainly fits better if using it is a compact car or at least not seeing the road from too far away. The asphalt, for those who sit on the Skoda Kodiaq, is there, but can be admired from above. This is how it works on large SUVs, good at moving an entire handball team, read 7 passengers. Yet, a sporty SUV cannot be missing from the range of a brand that now travels in the ground premium. And Skoda, credit to the credit, does not just stamp the card among the SUVs in sauce racing. On the contrary. Compared to the previous generation, Kodiaq RS improves, is more efficient, lighter and why not, more fun. A Kodiaq RS that had already taken away some satisfaction with the first series, when in 2018, in the green hell of the Nurburgring track, it burned those fateful 20.8 km in 9: 29.84. A record, albeit in the unprecedented class of “7-seater SUVs”. Skoda Kodiaq RS 2.0 Tsi is on sale with a price list starting at 50,750 euros for the 5-seater version or 51,950 euros for the 7-seat variant.

Design – As mentioned, Skoda Kodiaq finds a home among large SUVs. Those that appeal to large families and here, being able to travel with the 2-3-2 scheme without having to rent a van makes a difference. But what really works about Kodiaq is knowing how to combine the internal space, a lot, with discrete external dimensions. Of course, the eye and the sense of size do not hurt and the rear view camera also helps a lot, but in the end the length of the Kodiaq stops at 470 cm. Only 1 cm more than a normal Skoda Octavia station wagon. The look is the son of the latest Kodiaq series, but on this version signed Rally Sport all those useful details are added to break away from the rest of the range. An RS recognizable by the many glossy black features on the bodywork, the most evident given by the grille. The slim headlights exploit technology Led Matrixwhile at the rear the RS reflective strip, tailor-made by the designer Bohemians seem to want to emphasize the breadth of Kodiaq. See also Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: these are the probable alignments

Interior – Climbing aboard the Skoda Kodiaq RS you breathe premium air and also in this case black is the dominant chromatic component. The design of the console is modern, but also functional. You don't get lost in the myriad of buttons and many of the functions are managed from the large central screen, which among other things features a custom layout for this RS. Good materials chosen, pleasant to the touch. Starting with the multifunctional three-spoke sports steering, with a flat grip and perforated leather with lots of red stitching that make motorsport so much. Comfortable and enveloping seats with integrated headrests, upholstered in Suedia black, again with red contrast stitching. Same color with which the RS logo is embroidered. Pursuing the optional list, the seats can be in black leather, while the electric adjustment and the possibility of memorizing different positions between seat and backrest are standard. It goes without saying that on an SUV in this segment, however, space dictates the law. Not only for the occupants, but also for the load compartment. The centimeters for legs, knees and head abound for the first and second row, while they are sufficient if it is placed on the sixth and seventh seat. Less space for the legs, but without being places of luck, so that even the movements, possibly short-range, can be made without great sacrifices. To lose traveling in 7 is, as usual, the load compartment, reduced to 270 liters, a typical situation of all cars with a third rear row. Traveling in 5 you can instead count on a considerable capacity, up to 650 liters, which can be further extended by taking advantage of the second sliding row of 18 cm which, favoring the trunk, increases the space by another 70 liters.

Motor – Since last year, the Skoda Kodiaq RS has been driven by a 2-liter Tsi petrol engine for 245 hp and 370 Nm of maximum torque. Today, as we said, there is no shortage of fine modifications adopted by Bohemian technicians. Here then the engine goes on a diet losing more than 60 kg on the scale compared to its predecessor protagonist at the Nurburgring. A general lightening that also involved the transmission, with the DSG group of the 7-speed automatic transmission also renewed and on which another 5.2 kg was saved. Details, just like in the motorsport world, which often make the difference. The performance of the rest improves, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h that closes in 6.5 seconds for a top speed that reaches 234 km / h.

Skoda Kodiaq RS: how is it going – We drove the Skoda Kodiaq RS from Prague to the hills around Plzen. A well-assorted route of about 150 km, between fast-flowing sections and the sinuous curves of the Bohemian countryside to the southwest of the capital. There is very little to say about how it goes on the motorway. The realm of Kodiaq is sharply the journey with cruise control set to 130. You travel in souplesse with the engine coming from the bonnet little and nothing into the passenger compartment. The imperative is relaxed driving even if if necessary, for a quick overtaking, the 245 hp of power are felt. Combined with the gearbox a gear or two goes off, depending on how "rude" you were with the accelerator pedal and disappears on the horizon. Quite different, and in some ways more surprising, what happens in the mix away from the monotonous motorway straights. Here emerges the work done to make Skoda Kodiaq a car with the right cards to be part of the RS galaxy. Without exaggerating you are really having fun, even if you do not want to use the handbrake and crossbars that would hardly match a 1.8-tonne car. The playful part comes from the delivery of the 2.0 Tsi, fluid, always full-bodied and from the gearbox that satisfies all the requests of those who sit behind the wheel of Kodiaq RS. The progressive steering and the chassis close the circle which, despite the high center of gravity, enters the curve without opposing too much to the laws of physics. The roll is there, but you feel little, the car lies down only at the sharpest point of the curve, but basically remains flat. Giving a nice feeling of security. From the driving setup it is then possible to activate the Sport mode which combines the adaptive control of the Dcc chassis with a richer and more raucous note of the engine thanks to the Dynamic Sound Boost. The declared consumptions do not differ too much from those actually recorded during the test, as long as we pay attention to it, with a guide that is not asleep, but in accordance with the speed limits. On average, we obtained a figure of just under 9 liters of petrol per 100 km.

Preparations – The one baptized RS is, in fact, an outfit that, as per Skoda tradition, is among the most complete in the range of the Bohemian manufacturer. Starting from the attack model, Kodiaq offers 7 airbags as standard, Adaptive Cruise Control with distance maintenance system, 8 system speakers with Bluetooth technology and an extensive Adas package with Front Assist, Lane Assist, Light Assist and so on. saying. The RS variant is joined by a series of gadgets with a sporty connotation such as the 20-inch black diamond alloy wheels or the rear diffuser, also black with visible chromed tailpipes. As mentioned there is also the Dynamic Chassis Control with adaptive and configurable electronic adjustment of the suspension and response. The visible red brake calipers are inevitable.

Pros and cons – We appreciate the constant attention from Skoda to create an exciting product with sporting ambitions, even if starting from an SUV base, moreover of considerable size.

Like it: excellent work done in terms of weight optimization with lighter engine and gearbox. The versatility and finishes that make Kodiaq a product that while generalist is taking an increasingly premium shape.

Do not like: 7-seater cars have always had a particular charm in the collective imagination. Allowing you to move with two more passengers is something that few do, but in the third row you pay for the absence of centimeters for the legs, as the load capacity evaporates.

Data sheet Skoda Kodiaq RS 2.0 Tsi Dsg 4×4 Dimensions Length 4,697 mm Length 1,882 mm Height 1,681 mm Step 2,790 mm Technique Motor 4-cylinder in-line turbo Diet Gas Displacement 1.984 of the Italian Civil Code Power 180 kw (245 Hp) Max torque 370 Nm Traction Whole wheat Transmission Aut. DSG 7-speed Performance Acceleration 0-100 km / h 6.5 seconds Max speed 234 km / h CO2 emissions 129 g / km Average consumption declared 8.6 l / 100 km Price 5 places from 50,750 euros 7 places from 51,950 euros