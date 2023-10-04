The new generation of the Czech maxi SUV is characterized by slightly increased dimensions, updated aesthetics and greater technological solutions. The diesel and petrol engines remain, but a plug-in with over 100 km of electric range is also added

Alessandro Follis – Berlin (Germany)

The flagship of Skoda’s SUV range is renewed with aesthetic, technological and engine updates. Produced in over 840 thousand units since 2016, the new Kodiaq carries forward the key principles that established the success of the previous version: space, functionality and efficiency. The dimensions grow slightly, until they reach i 4,758 mm, but with a great effect on the interior space and above all on the load capacity, including the seven-seater version. Aesthetically it stands out new front mask, with Top LED Matrix headlights and sculpted bumpers that give a more muscular and sculpted appearance. Inside, however, it grows technological equipmentstarting from the new screeninfotainment 13″ and the introduction of the head up display to integrate the 10″ digital dashboard. The petrol engines, including a new mild hybrid, and diesel are confirmed, but a plug-in powertrain which guarantees 100 km of electric autonomy. Production of the new Kodiaq will begin around the end of 2023, with orders expected to open in early 2024. Pricing has not yet been released.

Bigger and more muscular — Aesthetically the new Skoda Kodiaq stands out from the previous one for its new front, with a more contoured mask in line with the latest models launched. On request it can also be illuminated by a LED strip that connects the light units. The headlights and front bumper are also new, featuring more sculpted and muscular shapes. The side rear pillar can be colored in the same color as the bodywork or in contrast. The length increases by 61 mm to 4,758 mmwith a width of 1,864 mm and a height of 1,659 mm, while the wheelbase of 2,791 mm allows you to create ample space for passengers. The careful aerodynamics have made it possible to reduce the air resistance coefficient a 0.282, an excellent value for a vehicle of this size and proportions. Top LED Matrix headlights with 15% more light output are standard on the range-topping Sportline version, which also features rear lights with welcome animation and dynamic indicators. The Kodiaq is equipped as standard with alloy wheels starting from 18″, reaching up to 20″ for the sportiest ones. Also introduced is a new launch color called Bronx Gold Metallic. See also Lionel Messi breaks down in tears for heartbreaking Argentine story: emotional video

Spacious and technological interiors — The slight increase in external dimensions has made it possible to create even more space inside the new Kodiaq. Available in version with five or seven seats, comfortably accommodates passengers even in the last row, where headroom has increased. The trunk is exceptionally roomy, with well 910 litres in five-seater configuration e 340 to seven. The interior has been redesigned, with a new screen ofinfotainment 13″ independent in the center of the dashboard, accompanied by three multifunction controls named Smart Dial: Each is equipped with a 32mm diameter digital screen. Their function can be changed by pressing them, while by rotating them it is possible to increase or decrease the parameter, such as the air conditioning temperature. The position of the DSG gear lever is also new: no longer on the console, which is now cleaner and with more spacious compartments, but on the steering column behind the steering wheel. The 10″ digital dashboard is integrated byhead up display on request, available for the first time on this model. The front seats can be equipped with a massage function. See also Olise, the footballer ... most in demand by the national teams: England, France, Nigeria and Algeria want him

The engines: petrol, diesel and plug-in — I am five engines available on the new Skoda Kodiaq: two petrol, two diesel and a plug-in hybrid. It debuts on the entry level motorisation 1.5 Tsi turbo a sistem mild hybrid: the power is 150 HP and the small 48 V hybrid engine helps in energy recovery and provides a little extra sprint. It remains in range 2.0 Tsi with 204 HP with all-wheel drive as standard, as well as the versions 2.0 Tdi diesel with 150 and 193 HP, also with four-wheel drive. All these engines are combined with the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. A version is also listed plug-in hybrid called iV which sees the 1.5 Tsi 150 HP coupled to an electric motor, for one system power of 204 HP and front-wheel drive. The gearbox in this case is a six-speed DSG. The generous battery allows you to travel over 100 km with zero emissions, with a maximum charging speed of 50 kW. The boot capacity is reduced to 745 litres. See also What teams are classified for Euro 2024?

Adas and safety — The safety equipment of the new Kodiaq is very complete: among others, the Turn Assistant which helps with turning at intersections and the Remote Park Assistant which allows you to park your car remotely through an application. Now essential features such as emergency braking and frontal collision warning become standard, as does the Intelligent Park Assistant which parks the vehicle autonomously. While driving, functions such as adaptive cruise controlthe recognition of road signs, but also the detection of vehicles approaching from behind and the Emergency Assistant, which takes control of the car if it detects that the driver is no longer able to drive: activates the four arrows and brakes gently until the vehicle is stopped, and then an emergency call is made.