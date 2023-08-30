Ahead of the world premieres of the new generations of Kodiaq And Superb, Skoda has decided to reveal some interior details of the two models. A kind of “official” first look to what we can expect from the new iterations of the Bohemian automaker’s compact SUV and sedan, coupled with the first details that have been released in terms of connectivity and technology, as well as style.

Technology in the foreground

Let’s start by talking about the technological side, represented by a digital cockpit flanked by a Head Up Display: the digital instrument cluster allows the driver to view clear and detailed information on vehicle status and navigation, for example, while thanks to the Head Up Display, crucial information is projected directly into the driver’s field of vision, thus allowing him to have access to information important without ever taking your eyes off the road. To complete this a 12.9″ display, dedicated to the infotainment system.

Spaciousness and ergonomics

But the improvements are not limited to this, because even spaciousness and ergonomics reach a higher level. The standard DSG gear selector it has in fact been moved to the steering column, thus offering more space for the front passengers, while the central console is rather large and guarantees more space for storing objects. The unpublished works deserve a separate mention Skoda Smart Dial, which thanks to the possibility of customization guarantee easy control and improve the interface with the on-board system.

Mix between analog and digital

“Skoda interiors are synonymous with intuitiveness, simplicity, customer focus and intelligent solutions. Our latest innovation, represented by the Skoda Smart Dials, expanded the intuitive options for controlling car functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays – said Peter Olah, Head of Interior Design at Skoda – The new Kodiaq and Superb interior now features a large independent display, a steering column-mounted gear selector and an uncluttered center console. These improvements have paved the way for more spacious and welcoming interiors that not only attract attention but also offer practicality and an authentic added value for our customers“.