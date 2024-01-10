The B-SUV Skoda Kamiq is renewed with the restyling mid-career. Based on MQB-A0 platform mount TSI engines of the evo2 generation with powers included between 70 kW (95 HP) and 110 kW (150 HP). The renewed range also includes the sportier version Montecarlo.

The dimensions of the Skoda Kamiq include a length of 4,241 mma width of 1,793 mm, a height of 1,531 mm and a step of 2,639 mm. The standard cargo compartment can boast a capacity of 400 litres. Outside the new revised Kamiq features obvious changes at the front and rear, underlining the SUV style. The grille is now larger and more vertical, with double slats U-shaped at the bottom.

New Skoda Kamiq on the road

Large air intakes with LED fog lights are incorporated into the new front apron. The characteristic ones split headlights have been redesigned, with a thinner top light and four crystalline stones for the daytime running lights. Headlights are available TOP LED Matrix with hexagonal modules and an additional spot light for the high beams. The LED rear lights have a L-shaped light signaturewith a top variant that includes the dynamic direction indicators.

The rear bumper features surfaces painted in body color and a black area for the diffuser, with one part finished in silver. There are several available alloy wheels up to 18″.

Side Kamiq

The vehicle is available in different pastel colors and metallic paints, including the metallic Sunset Orange option. It is also possible to choose the Color Concept finish with contrasting black elements.

Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo

Skoda offers the sporty variant Montecarlo also for the Kamiq model. In this version, several external elements such as the grille frame, the exterior mirror caps, the side skirts, the roof bars and the lettering are in glossy black. The rear diffuser is completely black and the front wheel arches feature Monte Carlo badges.

Kamiq Monte Carlo front 3/4 Kamiq Monte Carlo rear 3/4 Kamiq Monte Carlo front Kamiq Monte Carlo rear Kamiq Monte Carlo side Kamiq Monte Carlo on the road Kamiq Monte Carlo rear 3/4 on the road Kamiq Monte Carlo cockpit dashboard Kamiq Monte Carlo front passenger seats New Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo

The standard equipment includes the TOP LED Matrix headlights, the LED fog lights with cornering light function, the panoramic roof and the black color of the rear side windows and rear window (Sunset). THE 17 inch Kajam rimswith a brushed black finish and black aerodynamic inserts, are included as standard, but you can also opt for 18 inch Ursa wheels with brushed black finish, without aerodynamic inserts.

The interior of the new Skoda Kamiq is offered in six variations of interiors with coordinated colors and materials in the fittings Essence, Selection And Montecarlo. The Selection design offers options such as black fabric, gray Suedia microfiber and synthetic leather 3D Carbon technofibre. The “Suite”, “Dynamic” and “Monte Carlo” versions offer different comfort or sportiness characteristics.

Front seats in the cockpit of the Kamiq

Great use has been made in the cockpit recycled materials and natural raw materials in coverings, floors and carpets. Hemp fibers and kenaf they are used in the door panels. Options include a high-quality audio system and an electric tailgate with control Virtual Pedal.

Infotainment Kamiq

The new Škoda Kamiq is equipped as standard with the 8.25 inch digital display. As an option there is the 10.25 inch Virtual Cockpit, which offers several customizable configurations. The Škoda infotainment system includes digital radio (DAB)connectivity Bluetooth and two USB-C ports with 15 watts of power for charging.

Cockpit dashboard of the Monte Carlo version

Additional packages such as the navigation package with a are available 9.2 inch display and voice control, in addition to the technology package it adds USB-C ports for fast charging and features such as automatic dimming for the rear-view mirrors.

Skoda Kamiq engines

From a technical point of view the new Kamiq is available with three TSI petrol engines of the evo2 generation. The basic engine is the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder 70 kW (95 hp) with 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0 TSI with 85 kW (115 hp)also 3 cylinders, is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSGwhile the flagship engine is the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 HP).

New Skoda Kamiq on the road

The latter is equipped with the technology of deactivation of the ACT cylinderswhich automatically deactivates two cylinders when their power is not needed, helping to reduce fuel consumption.

ADAS on the new Kamiq

The equipment ADAS of the new Skoda Kamiq includes several driver assistance technologies. As standard, there are the Front Assistant with pedestrian recognition, the Lane Assistant and the Traffic Sign Recognition. The Maneuver Assistant uses rear parking sensors to detect obstacles during maneuvers and automatically stops the vehicle if there is a risk of collision. Hands-on Detection checks whether the driver maintains hands on the steering wheel and control of the vehicle.

Among the options there is the Side Assistant which warns of vehicles approaching from behind and theAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Adaptive Lane Assistant which recognizes non-permanent lane markings and can perform active steering interventions.

New Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo on the road

Finally, the system Crew Protect Assistant automatically closes the windows and tightens the front seat belts in the event of an imminent collision, increasing the safety of the vehicle's occupants.

Skoda Kamiq price

The price of the Skoda Kamiq restyling starts from 24,700 euros. The arrangements are: Selection, Style and Monte Carlowith the addition of the special series Black Dotscharacterized by external finishes in glossy black. In the entrance level Selection, fog lights, front and rear LED lights, Keyless system and traffic sign recognition are included. The versions Style they add two-tone paint, parking sensors, rear view camera and Full Keyless system. The sports versions Montecarlo they offer specific bumpers, 17-inch wheels, sports seats and Matrix LED headlights.

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Selection 95 HP: 24,700 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Black Dots 95 HP: 25,950 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Style 95 HP: 27,200 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Selection 115 HP: 26,000 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Black Dots 115 HP: 27,250 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Style 115 HP: 28,500 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo 115 HP: 30,400 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Selection DSG 115: 27,600 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Black Dots DSG 115 HP: 28,850 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Style DSG 115: 30,100 euros

→ Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG 115 HP: 32,050 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Selection 150 HP: 27,600 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Black Dots 150 HP: 28,850 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Style 150 HP: 30,100 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo 150 HP: 31,950 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Selection DSG 150 HP: 29,200 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Black Dots DSG 150 HP: 30,450 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Style DSG 150 HP: 31,700 euros

→ Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG 150 HP: 33,650 euros

Photo Skoda Kamiq restyling

