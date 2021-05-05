The Czech company Skoda has officially unveiled the fourth generation Fabia hatchback. The online premiere took place on a special virtual platform. It is reported by “Auto Review”…

The car is built on the modular platform MQB-A0, which underlies most of the compact models of the Volkswagen Group. The new Skoda Fabia has the best drag coefficient in its class – 0.28.

The model has become noticeably larger and more spacious. The wheelbase has grown by 94 mm (up to 2564 mm), and the overall length – by 111 mm (up to 4108 mm). The width has increased by 48 mm (up to 1780 mm). At the same time, the height has decreased by 8 mm (1459 mm). The luggage compartment volume under the shelf increased from 330 to 380 liters, and with the rear row of seats folded down – from 1150 to 1190 liters.

The new Skoda Fabia received a separate touchscreen display for the infotainment complex and a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. As an option, future buyers will be offered a fully digital dashboard Virtual Cockpit, which was previously available only for the “older” models of the brand.

The new Skoda Fabia received only gasoline power units. This is a 1.0 MPI three-cylinder engine (65 or 80 hp), a 1.0 TSI turbo engine (95 or 110 hp), and a 1.5 TSI engine with 150 hp. with a system for shutting off half of the cylinders. Gearboxes – mechanical and robotized DSG transmission.

The new Skoda Fabia hatchbacks will appear on the European market this summer.

