Among the many anniversaries of 2023, Škoda Auto will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its logo with the winged arrow, symbol of dynamism and progress. Furthermore, the 80th anniversary of all-wheel drive at Škoda is celebrated in the year that has just begun. The success story of the Bohemian carmaker is reflected in 2023 in the anniversaries of sporting triumphs, long-distance journeys across continents, models that paved the way for the Superb, as well as those of the hardy Škoda vehicles. All the details of Škoda Auto’s 2023 anniversaries are told in the document attached to this press release.

The company history of Mlada Boleslav begins in 1895, when passionate Bohemian cyclists Václav Laurin and Václav Klement founded the bicycle workshop Slavia. From 1899 they also began to design and produce motorcycles and, in the autumn of 1905, with the presentation of the first Laurin & Klement car, the Voiturette A, they attracted the attention of the general public.

Thanks to the international success, the L&K brand (Laurin & Klement) quickly grew to become the largest automobile manufacturer in the Austro-Hungarian Empire and then Czechoslovakia. The Mladá Boleslav automaker has been using the Škoda winged arrow logo since the autumn of 1925, when it merged with the Škoda engineering group from Pilsen. The brand was registered precisely 100 years ago, on December 15, 1923. 2023 marks many other important anniversaries for Škoda Auto, such as the 110th anniversary of the Laurin & Klement M models, which paved the way for Škoda Superb or the 80th anniversary of the first all-wheel drive car.