The electrified offensive announced by Skoda in recent days has a very specific objective: bypass Ford and Toyota in sales on the European market, thus entering by force in the ranking of the five most popular car brands in our continent by 2030. The Bohemian carmaker is aiming high then, with CEO Thomas Schaefer announcing Skoda’s willingness to further strengthen its your position in entry-level segments.

Skoda, three new electric and leadership in Europe

In 2020 the sales of the Bohemian car manufacturer reached 643,019 units, down compared to the previous year, a foregone conclusion considering the pandemic which has brought the entire automotive industry to its knees. For Skoda, however, it must be said that the new generation of Octavia is proving to be quite successful, after its market launch in early 2020. Now the Bohemian carmaker is ready to focus all its forces on the electrification of the range: by the end of the decade the market will welcome three new electric models from Skoda, with the latter aiming to have a range that will be between 50 and 70% composed of EVs by 2030.