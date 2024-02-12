Autonomous driving represents an exciting chapter in every young person's life, a period full of adventures that requires a reliable, safe and stylish vehicle.

Skoda Italia has grasped this need by developing the Fabia Young Edition, a car designed specifically for new drivers and young drivers. This version not only meets security needs, but also integrates the latest connectivity technologies without neglecting style, essential elements for the younger audience.

Safety is a fundamental pillar of the Škoda Fabia, which earned 5 stars in the EuroNCap crash tests and a rating of 85% in adult passenger protection. The structure of the car, made with high-strength steels, together with 6 standard airbags and advanced ADAS systems such as the Front Assistant with automatic braking, the Lane Assistant, the recognition of road signs and the monitoring of driver fatigue, guarantees safety superior driving. Added to this is LED lighting for optimal visibility.

The new Fabia Young Edition starts from these solid foundations, enriching them with features aimed at young people's tastes, such as wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple Car Play and Android Auto, an 8.25″ screen for managing vehicle parameters, two USB-C ports for charging devices and an 8″ digital instrument cluster. The keyless starting system, the integrated e-Sim for the automatic emergency call and proactive maintenance services, together with the possibility of remote connectivity via app, further raise the level of comfort and safety. To make maneuvering easier, front and rear parking sensors are included as standard, as well as a rear-view camera with high-pressure cleaning system.

Škoda Fabia Young Edition It also impresses with its design, with 15″ black alloy wheels, black rear-view mirror caps and a range of metallic colors for the bodywork, including Race Blue, Luna White and Graphite Grey, with the Sunset Orange option.

The engines available, the 1.0 MPI 80 HP and the 1.0 TSI 95 HP, both combined with 5-speed manual gearboxes, guarantee efficiency and performance suitable for new drivers, with consumption in the WLTP cycle of 5.2 – 5.4 l/100 km for the 1.0 MPI and 5.0 – 5.2 l/100 km for the 1.0 TSI.

The commercial launch proposal makes the Škoda Fabia Young Edition even more accessible, with an offer that includes a down payment of 2,000 euros, 1.99% TAN, 3.18% APR and monthly installments of 169 euros/month for 36 months, making it an extremely advantageous option for families and young people clients.

Škoda Fabia Young Edition It therefore proves to be the perfect car for young people looking for a vehicle that combines safety, technology and style, accompanying them on their first automotive adventures with maximum reliability and a pinch of personality.