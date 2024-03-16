Skoda is preparing to introduce a new 100% electric entry-level SUV. The Bohemian car manufacturer has revealed that the new Epiq will enter production next year: it is a crossover of 4×4 inspiration and represents the second of the six full electric models (the first is the Elroq compact SUV) that the Czech brand has announced it intends to launch over the next few years.

First official details

The details relating to this new model already made official by Skoda are not many, yet they allow us to frame this new electric crossover in the panorama of the battery-powered car market: it will have a selling price of approximately 25,000 eurosthe capacity of its trunk will be identical to that of the ID.2 of 490 liters, and its driving range on a single charge it will exceed 400 kilometers. Furthermore, its production will take place in Spain based on the new MEB Entry EV architecture, whose development is led by Cupra.

Over 400 km of autonomy

As for the engine composition, the new Skoda Epiq will mount a single engine at the front and will be available with different battery options from 38 kWh and 56 kWh, with the latter allowing charging speeds of 125 kW to bring the battery charge from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes. Not only that: the battery's strong point is its support V2G technologytherefore bidirectional charging.

Minimal interior

The new Epiq SUV will be the first Skoda model to embody the brand's new design language, based on robustness, functionality and authenticityeven inside the passenger compartment: the watchwords are minimalism and utilitarianism in terms of layout, even if it must be admitted that it will host the most recent infotainment and on-board technology, while not giving up physical controls for key functions on the steering wheel too. Finally, as for the finishes, Skoda has opted for durable, practical and sustainable materials.