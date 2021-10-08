Autonomy, comfort and technology are just some of the strengths of Skoda Enyaq iV, the all-electric SUV from the Bohemian carmaker that recently debuted on the market. Yet the high-wheeled model of the Volkswagen brand seems not to be comfortable in Moose test, demonstrating a scarce propensity for sudden changes of direction. KM77 recently put the Anyaq iV to the test in the agility test, starting with a speed of 77 km / h. While showing good handling, Skoda’s electric SUV ended up hitting several cones and failed to pass the test.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOvfmyXgUZA

In subsequent attempts Skoda Enyaq began to struggle harder, probably due to tire overheating. At that point the speed was slowed down, with the Bohemian brand’s high-wheeled model succeeding pass the Moose test at 67 km / h, a speed well below the 73 km / h that the Volkswagen ID.4 maintained to pass the test. An interesting result given that VW’s SUV and Enyaq are based on the same platform, Wolfsburg’s MEB electric architecture and share several characteristics. During the attempt at 67 km / h, the KM77 experts registered a certain inclination to oversteer, making it difficult to control at the limit. In their test they then highlighted an excessive intervention of the ESC which tends to block the rear wheels too much.

The Skoda SUV is offered in 5 versions that will be offered on the market: Enyaq 50 iV, Enyaq 60 iV, Enyaq 80 iV and the sporty Enyaq 80x i and Enyaq vRS iV. The 50 iV boasts a 148 hp and 220 Nm powetrain, with 55 kWh batteries that guarantee 340 km of autonomy. The 60 iV instead features a 62 kWh battery pack for a range of 390 km. In this case the electric unit delivers 180 hp and 310 Nm of torque. Skoda Enyaq 80 iV aims even further, with a range of 510 km thanks to an 82 kWh battery pack and a 204 hp powertrain and 310 Nm of torque. These three models are paired with rear-wheel drive. Finally, the two top of the range, which always mount an 82 kWh battery pack, are equipped with two electric motors and four-wheel drive: the Enyaq 80x i has a total power of 265 HP and 425 Nm while the vRS iV has a unit from 306 hp and 460 Nm. Both boast a mileage range of 460 km.