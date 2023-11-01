The restyling it has recently undergone Skoda Enyaq it gave it more power, more driving range and faster charging capability. But the Bohemian car manufacturer is not satisfied, which is why it is already working on the next generation of its electric SUV: its debut is awaited between 2028 and 2029and although there are still several years to go, the first details about this new car have already been released.

First details of the new Skoda Enyaq

We know for example that the new Skoda Enyaq will move from the current VW Group MEB platform to new SSP architecture of the same conglomerate: this was confirmed by Klaus Zellmer, CEO of the Czech brand, adding that the next generation of the electric SUV will be produced always in the Mlada Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic, exactly as in the case of the current model.

Other rumors

At the moment nothing is known about the evolution of the car’s style, although it is reasonable to expect that the new generation of Enyaq will incorporate Skoda’s latest design language, known as Modern Solid. This means that it will be similar to the Vision 7S concept that the Bohemian car manufacturer unveiled last year, although unlike the latter it will be slightly smaller and will have a 5-seater cockpit instead of the 7-seater layout of the aforementioned prototype. It is not yet clear whether Skoda will continue to offer its electric SUV in the Coupé version, as in the case of the current generation.

Ultra-fast charging

The platform change should coincide with a series of substantial improvements in terms of technology, autonomous driving, autonomy and performance. In particular, we are talking about the installation of a battery pack capable of recharging from 10 to 80% in an average of 12 minutespractically a third of the time it takes on the current version of Enyaq which requires 35 minutes to restore the same percentage of energy stored in the battery.