Skoda showed some teasers of the next car that will be presented on January 31, 2022. This is the Enyaq Coupé iV, a variant of the electric SUV that will wink at the aerodynamics of the Audi cousins. The Enyaq Coupé iV shows a sleek line, with Skoda revealing an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.234, and a luminous signature consistent with the latest cars presented by the brand. The electric car has in fact a sort of light grille at the front with 131 LEDs, while at the rear it seems to see a model that comes from Ingolstadt, rather than from Mladá Boleslav.

As with the Enyaq iV, the coupe version will be based on the Volkswagen platform Modular Electrification Toolkit, also called MEB. From an aesthetic point of view, the similarities between the Coupé and the standard version of the Enyaq iV should be different. As for the dimensions, albeit slightly the Coupé version will be lower and shorter than the standard version of the electric SUV. Model configuration specifications cover available 19 to 21-inch rims, optional full LED Matrix headlights and optional full LED taillights.

The passenger compartment should be characterized by the presence of a touchscreen dedicated to the 13-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument panel of at least 5.3 inches, an optional head-up display with augmented reality, LED ambient lighting, multifunction steering wheel. One of the strengths of the Enyaq iV Coupè could be the range, given that with an 82 kWh battery it would exceed 534 kilometers, 24 kilometers more than the standard variant of the model. The new Enyaq Coupé iV will be available with two battery capacities and three power levels, and is expected to be offered with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.