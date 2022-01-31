Elegance and sportiness. The range of Skoda Enyaq expands with the arrival of the long-awaited coupé version that brings dynamism to the offer of the electric SUV of the Bohemian brand. The model with high wheels of the house of Mlada Boleslav is also enriched with an RS variant. Skoda Enyaq Coupe will be available with two battery levels, rear or all-wheel drive and four different powers from 132 kW to 220 kW while the autonomy will rise up to 545 km. Deliveries will begin starting in spring 2022.

As well as the more traditional declination, Skoda Enyaq Coupé is based on the MEB electrified modular platform of the Volkswagen Group, has a length of 4,653 mm and a width of 1,879 mm while the height is 1,622 mm with the wheelbase measuring 2,765 mm. The first differences are clearly visible starting from the roof line which becomes more sloping at the rear but overall the aerodynamic evolution has given remarkable results, boasting an aerodynamic coefficient (cd) of 0.234. The alloy wheels are available from 19 to 21 inches with a look that accentuates the sporty soul of the model. The version has also expanded the range of colors with the arrival of Metallic Sunset Orange and Metallic Graphite Gray, which replaces Metallic Quartz Gray. The Mamba Green color is proposed exclusively for the RS version.

The stage presence of the panoramic glass roof also enhances the brightness of the passenger compartment, giving an overall more airy atmosphere to the interior. Its special coating ensures that the temperature in the passenger compartment remains pleasant in any season. Optional then the special Crystal Face grille, in which the strips are illuminated by 131 LEDs. The line of the rear does not affect much the load capacity, which remains generous and stands at 570 liters, only 15 liters less than the traditional version. The passenger compartment has Design Selection, which are inspired by modern living environments and use natural materials, transformed in a sustainable way and recycled such as polyester obtained from the recycling of PET bottles and virgin wool. The RS version is available with two specific Design Selections. In both options, standard equipment includes carbon look trim elements on the dashboard and door trims, aluminum pedal trims and sports seats with integrated head restraints and RS emblem. In the “RS Lounge” Design Selection, the seats are upholstered in black Tecnofibra Artvelours characterized by lime-colored profiles and contrasting stitching. This color accent is also found on the contrasting stitching of the floor mats and on the multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with three spokes, as well as on the RS badge. The dashboard is finished in black Tecnofibra Artvelours with decorative stitching. The “RS Suite” Design Selection it is available as an option for the top digamma sporty model, with seat upholstery in perforated black leather with gray piping and contrasting stitching; as well as the multifunction sports steering wheel in leather, which is also decorated with the RS nameplate. The dashboard is finished in imitation leather and is decorated with contrasting stitching. The possibility of customization is always wide, with the digital dashboard that includes the 13-inch central screen and the 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, the augmented reality head-up display is available on request.

The new Skoda Enyaq Coupe comes offered in four power levels: iV 60 rear-wheel drive equipped with a 62 kWh battery (net: 58 kWh) and has an output of 132 kW, iV 80 is rear-wheel drive and delivers 150 kW thanks to its 82 kWh battery (net 77kWh). With the same battery then there are the iV 80x and the RS iV which are equipped with a second motor for the front axle, with all-wheel drive. The first version delivers 195 kW, while the top of the range reaches up to 220 kW and has a maximum torque of 460 Nm. The RS takes only 6.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h and reaches a top speed of 180 km. / h, 20 km / h more than any other variant of the new coupe. Also different the charging possibilities, with compatibility with rapid infrastructure as standard. The larger 82 kWh battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes while with it it takes six to eight hours using an AC wall box, capable of delivering up to 11 kW. Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV comes with a Mode 3 charging cable for public charging as standard. It can be recharged at home with a power of 2.3 kW using a traditional 230 volt household socket and the Mode 2 cable available as an accessory.