Skoda's electric range is ready to expand with one new entry-level offer. Its debut is expected by the end of the week, Friday to be precise: it is actually a potentially electric concept twinned with the new Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID.2, and inspired by the small battery-powered crossover prototype that the same Bohemian car manufacturer unveiled in April last year.

Rumors on the specifications

According to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, Skoda's new entry-level electric car will be built on the basis of a more robust version of the same new VW Group MEB Entry platform that hosts the creation of Raval or ID.2. If the relationship with this latest Volkswagen model being confirmed, it is reasonable to expect that Skoda will be able to focus on the same two battery sizes envisaged for the ID.2, therefore 38 kWh and 56 kWh, for a maximum autonomy that can reach 450 kilometres.

Performance unknown

As for performance, some changes could be implemented by Skoda. We remind you that the engine mounted at the front on the ID.2all allows the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 150 km/h, but considering that one of Skoda's keys is to aim hard on affordability of this new entry-level electric it is reasonable to expect a weakening of this unit.