There Skoda Elroq it’s the new one Electric SUV of the brand that fits into the segment C-SUV. It is a spacious model, with a boot ranging from 470 to 1,580 litres and intelligent storage options, while outside it maintains compact sizeideal for urban and extra-urban driving. Power varies from 125 kW (170 hp) to 220 kW (300 hp), with an autonomy of over 560 km (WLTP) and a charging time less than 28 minutesmaking it suitable for long journeys. The launch of the Elroq kicks off Skoda’s new BEV campaign, which will introduce six electric models in the coming years.

The Elroq is the first Skoda to feature the Modern Solid designwith a front characterised by the Tech-Deck Face and new lettering on the bonnet. Behind the Tech Deck Face, which replaces the traditional grille, there are sensors such as radar and camera. The apron extends up to the slim LED headlights redesigned, above which runs a light strip that includes parking lights, direction indicators and daytime running lights.

Skoda Elroq Camouflage

Aerodynamics are optimised with a drag coefficient value of 0.26thanks to the line of the sloping roofaerodynamic wheels and small fins on the front apron. The rear features an angular design and a roof spoiler.

Cockpit, how are the interiors of Skoda Elroq

The interior of the Skoda Elroq is characterised by simplicity, space and clean lines. In front of the driver is the 5-inch Digital Cockpitwhich displays driving data, while the optional head-up display offers additional information in augmented reality. The central display from 13 inches of the infotainment system has a simplified interface.

Skoda emphasizes the use of sustainable and durable materials in the interior Design Selections. The basic option is the Design Selection Studiowith dark grey fabrics, while the Design Selection Loft uses Recytitan fiber lining, composed of 78% recycled PET, for various parts of the passenger compartment.

Despite its compact size there is plenty of space in the trunk, from 470 litres expandable up to 1,580 litres by folding down the rear seats. The passenger compartment includes several storage options with a total capacity of 48 litersincluding smart compartments. There is no shortage of solutions either Simply Cleveras a network for the Charging cable under the parcel shelf and an adjustable loading floor for flexible use of space.

Versions, batteries, autonomy and charging

The new Skoda Elroq, based on the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group, is available in four variants: Elroq 50, 60, 85 and 85xThese models differ in battery capacity and power, which varies from 125 kW to 220 kW. Elroq 50 It is equipped with rear-wheel drive, a battery 55 kWh and an engine from 125 kW (170 HP)reaching a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The Elroq 60with a battery of 63 kWh and an engine from 150 kW (204 HP)maintains the same top speed of 160 km/h.

As you level up, the Elroq 85always with rear-wheel drive, is equipped with a battery 82 kWh and an engine that develops 210 kW (285 HP)allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 180 km/h. Finally, the Elroq 85xwhich offers all-wheel drive, uses the same battery 82 kWh but with a more powerful engine from 220 kW (300 HP)also reaching a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

Elroq supports fast charging up to 175 kW

Both versions Elroq 85 and 85x They have an autonomy of over 560 km. All variants support the fast direct current chargingwith Elroq 85 and 85x reaching up to 175 kW. Batteries can be recharged from 10% to 80% in less than 28 minutes. In AC alternating currentall Elroq models recharge up to 11 kWcompleting a full charge in approximately 5.5-8 hours.

VARIANTS 50 60 85 85x Drums lithium lithium lithium lithium Capacity kWh (gross/net) 55/52 63/59 82/77 82/77 Power output (kW/HP) 125/170 150/204 210/285 220/300 Maximum speed (km/h) 160 160 180 180 Traction rear rear rear whole wheat Skoda Elroq 50, 60, 85 and 85x variants

Skoda ADAS on the Elroq electric SUV

The Skoda Elroq electric SUV is equipped with a full range of ADAS systems of driver assistance and advanced sensors. The systems include the Travel Assistwhich uses “swarm” data for safer driving.

L’Intelligent Park Assist includes the functions Remote And Remote Trained Parking: with Remote Parking, you can control the parking from your smartphone up to 4 meters away; with Trained Parking, Elroq can memorize up to 5 parking positions and park yourself.

Elroq camouflage on the road

For passive safety, the SUV is equipped with up to nine airbags, including head airbags, front side airbags and centre airbags between the front seats, ensuring comprehensive protection for passengers.

Prices, how much does the Elroq electric SUV cost

The starting prices of the Škoda Elroq electric SUV include between 35,000 and 40,000 euros. It is expected to arrive in dealerships between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

