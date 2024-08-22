The first sketches of the interior of Skoda Elroq have been released. The Bohemian car manufacturer is continuing its journey towards the debut of its new compact electric SUV and after having shown some images of the camouflaged bodywork, the Volkswagen group brand has decided to preview some sketches that give a first overview of what will be the interiors of the Elroq.

Sustainable materials

The interior of the new compact SUV from Skoda appears essential, spacious and designed with clean lines. The materials used are sustainable, with the use of, for example, the special fabric Recytitancomposed of 78% of a mix of recycled plastics and clothing. This material will cover the seats, the central armrest and the interior door panels. It will be among the options included in the Loft Design Selection package (the others will be Studio, Lodge and Suite). The Lodge instead will have fibres of Eco-friendlymade with a recycling process of fishing nets.

Design

From an aesthetic point of view, we know that the new Elroq is the first Skoda model to adopt the new design language. Modern Solid of the Bohemian brand, raising the exterior design of the range to a higher level. Skoda has defined its new SUV “ideal for both urban and extra-urban driving”since it offers great interior space, including a trunk that goes from 470 litres to 1,580 litrescombined with compact external dimensions and intelligent storage options.

Skoda Elroq engines and range

The range of engines will include various options: the different electric engines proposed are distinguished by power levels that range from 125 kW to 220 kWfor batteries ranging from 55 kWh to 82 kWh, for a range that exceeds 560 km in the WLTP cycle and for a charging time less than 28 minutes to go from 10 to 80% through fast charging (all four versions of Elroq support it but only the 85 and 85x models offer a power of up to 175 kW).