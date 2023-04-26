Skoda looks to the future with a wink, or perhaps both, to pure electric. The Bohemian carmaker has indeed hinted at six new all-electric vehicles which will make their debut by the end of 2026: four of these have for now been renamed Small, Compact, Combi and Space, and will be joined by the restyling of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupè.

From Karoq’s heir to Small…

Among these new models there is certainly the electric heir of Karoq, which will be called Elroq and which at least for the moment has been identified in the compact crossover Compact: described by Skoda as an ideal SUV for families, it will make its debut during 2024 and will boast a length of about 4.5 meters. Space then to the vehicle small: expected in 2025, Skoda talks about it as its smallest and most affordable electric vehicle, with a list price around 25,000 euros and featuring an SUV style with a length of about 4.1 meters.

…up to Combi and Space

It’s up to Combi electric station wagon: it will see the light in a few years, to be precise in 2026, and has been described by Skoda as the ideal car for both families and companies, thanks also to a length of around 4.7 metres. Finally it will be the turn of the Space seven-seat SUV: the Bohemian house has announced that it will be based on the Vision 7S concept car, and that it will boast record-breaking specifications in terms of flexibility and internal spaciousness. As for its design, Skoda says it will represent the pinnacle of the company’s new design language, called Modern Solid. This massive crossover is also expected in 2026.

There is also the Enyaq restyling

A central role in the transformation process of this new design language of the brand will also be played by the restyling of Enyaqalso in its Coupè variant: Skoda has announced that both renewed versions of its electric SUV will make their debut during 2025, and that they will be produced in the Mlada Boleslav plant, in the Czech Republic. What does the new language consist of? design Modern Solid? Minimalist and functional exterior, spacious and contemporary interior, aerodynamics optimized for range and efficiency, and intuitive functionality.