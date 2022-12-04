In recent days Skoda has announced the debut of three new electric models by 2026. A real sprint in the electrification process of the range of the Bohemian brand, which will also have to work hard under the aesthetic aspect of these three cars. And just about the design we know that these three new battery-powered models will be more badges than ever: word of Klaus Zellmer, the CEO of Skoda, who revealed how the interior and exterior style will stand out for concreteness and consistency rather than for the level of technology.

“Skoda has never been so strict with its design language – his words spoken in Handelsblatt – The renewal of the range, especially in the case of electric models, will clearly demonstrate this. In this sense future models will express concreteness and honestybut they won’t be overly focused on technology.” In this regard, the number one of the Bohemian brand reported that Skoda will be more cautious from a technological and digital point of view as it does not want customers to feel overwhelmed: according to reports from Carscoops, technological problems have recently caused various problems for Volkswagen and it seems Skoda is keen to avoid the same mistakes. Meanwhile, we know that the company intends to continue to focus on heat enginesas confirmed by Zellmer himself who added: “Customers will decide how the market will develop”.

As for the next ones three electric announced by Skoda, we recall that last August Zellmer himself spoke of a small car and a compact SUV, which will be added to a large seven-seater crossover anticipated by the Vision 7S concept. Few details are known about the Compact SUVwhile something more is known about the small electric car: it will be on sale at a price of less than 25,000 euros, it should be called Elroq and will be built in Spain, together with the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Cupra Raval.