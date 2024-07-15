The electrification process of the Skoda range will also expand to India. And it is not necessarily true that this will only concern the sales area: the Bohemian car manufacturer is in fact considering starting local production of its current electric SUV Enyaq iV and of the next Elroqwhich will be introduced globally later this year and go on sale in Europe early next year.

Skoda looks at production in India

The reason for this possible production decision is double: meet the expected strong growth in demand on the one hand, reduce costs on the other. Before taking a definitive position, Skoda intends to conclude a feasibility study: once this happens, Ansa reports, the company could start assembling its two electric SUVs locally in the last quarter of 2025.

From Elroq to Enyaq iV

“Enyaq and Elroq are based on the same platform. It is a different chassis, but actually very similar,” commented Skoda India brand director Petr Janeba. “So there is a substantial cost efficiency for parts and components. We have calculated it.” Recall that the plan announced last March by the Indian government requires companies to set up production facilities in India within three years and start producing electric vehicles on a regular basis, with a minimum investment of over 450,000 euros.