Skoda is committed to achieving carbon neutrality on a daily basis and it is a journey that includes several stages. One of these concerns the subsidiary ŠKO-ENERGOwhich supplies energy for the Škoda headquarters and for heating its host city, Mladá Boleslav, in the Czech Republic, and which has embarked on a project to upgrade its plant to run exclusively on biomass, mainly wood chips and phyto -pellets, thus becoming completely carbon neutral. The upgrade will begin in 2024 and the works will involve an investment of approximately 141 million euros; the new plant will be one of the largest of its kind in the Czech Republic and will be operational within three years.

The choice of materials

The decision to use biomass as an energy source represents an important step towards the reduction of carbon emissions. The wood chips and phyto-pellets they are renewable materials obtained from biological sources such as wood and agricultural residues. This decision will make it possible to significantly reduce the plant’s environmental impact, contributing to the fight against climate change.

Less and less CO2

All this will support Škoda in achieving its ambitious environmental goals along the entire value chain, defined with the Next Level Škoda Strategy 2030. The company is committed to reducing CO2 emissions both in its production processes and in the life cycle of its vehicles. The use of energy from renewable sources such as biomass is a key element of this strategy.

Sustainability in all respects

The start of the works is foreseen as mentioned for the first half of 2024, e in three years the plant will be completely renovated. All the boilers will use biomass exclusively, made up of 70% wood chips and 30% phyto-pellets. The biomass will be certified according to European and Czech legislation, ensuring the sustainability of the entire supply chain. Once the transition is complete, savings are estimated at approx 290,000 tons of CO2 per year. This is a significant achievement that will contribute substantially to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and to the goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

