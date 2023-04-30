FromDaniel Dillman close

According to a report by the US Central Command, Russian pilots are trying to engage US warplanes over Syria.

WASHINGTON DC – Apparently, encounters between fighter jets from the USA and Russia are becoming more frequent in the airspace over Syria. According to a report by the US Central Command, the number of situations in which Russian pilots attract attention with aggressive behavior is increasing. This emerges from a report presented by US Air Force Colonel Joe Buccino. It was first reported by the US news channel CNN.

The Russian pilots would make no attempt to actually attack US fighter jets. Rather, they would “provoke them to draw us into an international incident,” another US Air Force official told the US CNN. Various aircraft would approach the US fighter jets more and more frequently.

Fighter jets from Russia provoke the USA

Videos have been published repeatedly in the past showing Russian warplanes attempting to push off US planes. On April 2, the US Army released footage showing a Russian SU-35 aircraft approaching a US F-16 fighter jet “unsafely and unprofessionally,” the report summarizes. Another video documents an incident on April 18, which is said to have occurred in airspace closed to Russia over Syria.

Actually, a demarcation line agreed between Russia and the USA is intended to prevent the two armies active in Syria from meeting. However, according to the US report, the Pentagon has counted 85 incidents since March alone in which Russian military units are said to have crossed this line. In 26 of the 85 incidents, Russian warplanes are said to have even flown over US military bases in the region.

Aggressive behavior of Russian pilots – a “new way of action”

It looks like Moscow is trying out “a new way of doing things,” an unnamed official said CNN. And this strategy does not appear to be limited to Syria. In March 2023, a Russian warplane rammed a US drone over the Black Sea. The last incident over the Baltic Sea was only a few days ago, when the Bundeswehr intercepted Russian military aircraft.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures See also Read the Ipec polls for president in SP, MG, RJ, DF and PE

Alexus Grynkewich, lieutenant general of the US Air Force, recently called the increasingly provocative behavior of the Russian pilots “disturbing” – above all because it seems to have been approved by the leadership in the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction to the crash of a US drone over the Black Sea serves as evidence. Instead of de-escalating, he honored the pilots responsible with medals. (Daniel Dillmann)