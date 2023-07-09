Mercedes out of the top-5

While the British public rejoices on the one hand for the excellent performance of McLaren at Silverstone, with Norris and Piastri able to set the 2nd and 3rd time in the British Grand Prix qualifyingon the other hand, there is disappointment with the performance of the British duo della Mercedes: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were in fact unable to go beyond sixth and seventh position on the starting grid, with a placement that will force both to comeback in tomorrow’s race.

One step away from the Ferraris

Yet, to the detriment of the final result, for Russell however, there are positive elements to take into consideration, starting with the pace of the W14 on the British track. A performance that narrowly prevented the number 63 from being able to reach or surpass the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc: “It was an exciting session, I really like these conditions – he has declared – I am always confident that I can do a good job when faced with situations like the one we experienced today. It was stressful at times but I felt comfortable with our pace in Q1 and Q2. My last lap in Q3 was good, but it was frustrating to see how close we were to being a couple of positions down. I was a bit disappointed not to achieve a better result, but we are in a decent position for tomorrow. The team did a good job of improving the car overnight and I’m excited to see what we can do in the Grand Prix. We believe we have a better race pace than the single lap, therefore I am confident I can reassemble. Once again, the energy from the fans today was incredible. You really feel the support from the grandstands and it’s amazing to see how they support the team and us riders. It’s a special weekend and we hope to be able to do a good job tomorrow and fight for the podium.”

Hamilton hopes in the race

More negative, however, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. In fact, the number 44 admitted that he didn’t feel completely at ease on the flying lap, however trusting in the encouraging data relating to the race pace, which could therefore allow Mercedes to be able to make a comeback for tomorrow: “Unfortunately today we were not fast enough – He admitted – the conditions were tough, but there was still an element of fun as we tried to make the most of the tyres. There were a few moments where it looked like we had the potential to challenge the riders further up, but then we dropped off a bit. It seems that we struggle more on the flying lap than on the race pace, so we’ll see what we can do tomorrow. If we can make progress, that would be great. Hopefully we can put pressure on the cars in front of us and be able to fight with them.”. In conclusion, to the microphones of Sky Sports F1Hamilton did not want to create any kind of controversy over the forceful overtaking suffered by Verstappen during Q1: “When Max passed me for me there was no problem“.