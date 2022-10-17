Karlsruhe defender Marcel Franke missed the league match to be able to donate his stem cells to a sick person

The gesture made by a champion who proved to be great not only inside a green game rectangle, but also outside is really very noble. Marcel FrankeGerman defender of Karlsruhe, has in fact missed a very important match of his team, in order to be able to donate his stem cells to a patient with blood cancer.

A story fortunately in countertrend to what has been happening lately in the German football league in recent months.

The one that is breaking down in fact on balloon world of Germany seems to have become a sad occasion. In just a few months, 4 players from different professional teams discovered and announced they had a testicular cancer.

The first to find out was Timo Baumgartl, Union Berlin player. He discovered the evil in April and, fortunately, already in August he defeated it.

Then in July it was the turn of Sebastien Haller, striker of the Borussia Dortmund. Subsequently, the same problem also affected Marco Ritcher and Jean-Paul Boetius, two footballers of theHerta Berlin.

Now another professional footballer had to skip a match to travel to hospital. Fortunately, however, this time the reason is rather noble it’s important.

Marcel Franke donated his stem cells

This weekend, the Karlsruhea militant club in the German Serie B, had to face leaders Darmstadt and had to do it without their central defender, Marcel Franke.

Fans saw a photo of their favorite as he lay on a hospital bed with the drips attached to the arms. Fortunately, however, there was no reason to worry. Indeed, what made the player miss the game was something noble and appreciated by anyone. To explain it, on his account Instagramthe defender himself thought about it: