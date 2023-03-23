The Stop to petrol and diesel thermal cars expected from 2035 everything is still in progress. After postponement of the vote decisive at the European Councilthe Commission is studying one exemption for e-fuels, as requested above all by Germany. The draft speaks of the possibility of selling even after 2035 i endothermic engines only if powered by “neutral” fuels” in relation to CO2 emissions.

At the moment it seems to have faded into the background Italian proposal which also included i biofuels.

Cars for sale from 2035, which engine can they have?

The new regulation of the European Commission foresees the characteristics of the cars on sale since 2035. The opposition of the countries opposed to the directive of the Fit for 55 has led the European authorities to evaluate one derogation for synthetic fuels, also called e-fuel.

Future engines powered by e-fuel cannot be used with other traditional fuels

With this proposal vehicles with internal combustion engines could become available for sale againprovided they adopt a technology capable of impede the vehicle to circulate if others are used traditional fuels.

Derogation e-fuel, the position of Germany

In this phase of stalemate it is evident that the European game is played above all in Berlin. There Commission has turned directly to Germany by putting the derogation from e-fuels to overcome the stalemate that has arisen. However, Brussels would like the countries to be against it accept the original provisionto then discuss the derogation.

Germany in the front row for the e-fuel exemption

This position is not shared by the bloc of opposing countries and above all by Germany which has requested, through the Minister of Transport, Volker Wissingthat the package of measures approved by the Commission and other European bodies is “explicitly” the exemption on e-fuels was immediately inserted and not later.

Biofuels, Italy’s request

Italy has also taken a position similar to the German one, asking the Commission to do not exclude biofuels. The Italian position advocates a multi-technological approachwhich integrates all the technologies in the field: electric, hydrogen, e-fuel but also biofuels.

Transport Ministers, Matthew Salviniof the environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinand of the companies, Adolfo Ursoon March 21, 2023 they sent a letter to Frans Timmermansplacing the emphasis precisely on biofuels, while sharing a legally binding act on e-fuels, as per the German request, to conclude the dossier positively. Italy would not accept an unduly narrow interpretation by the Commission of the concept of neutral fuelswhich would effectively exclude biofuels.

Eni HVOlution biodiesel already on sale in Eni distributors

E-fuels and biofuels are similar but of different origins. The former are fuels produced artificially by combining hydrogen and carbon not of fossil origin, while biofuels are produced through various chemical processes exploiting agricultural crops And Organic waste.

Luca DeMeo: “European automakers at risk”

The future of the car after 2035 will be decided in Brussels with the car manufacturers not standing idly by. In view of the European Council summit in March 2023 theEuropean Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) reiterated its call to accelerate action to secure the EU’s industrial base during the transition period.

The President of ACEA and Chief Executive Officer of the Renault Group spoke at the hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Luca de Meowho stated: “Europe and its automotive industry are at a turning point. The challenges are enormous, as is the pressure on the automotive industry. Today, European vehicle manufacturers are facing a very asymmetrical challenge. We are no longer leading the technology race – said de Meo – At the same time, as incentives to purchase zero-emission vehicles decrease in the EU, we see massive support for our competitors in China and the US. All of this is happening in a context where overall European competitiveness is eroding”.

Luca de Meo, President of ACEA and Chief Executive Officer of the Renault Group

The general manager of ACEA, Sigrid de Vrieshe then explained: “One of the major challenges facing the automotive sector in recent years has been the sheer volume of new regulations, ranging from reducing tailpipe CO2 emissions to incorporating sustainability and due diligence criteria into automotive-related legislation. And while the legitimacy of these initiatives is not in question and the industry invests heavily to achieve its goals, Europe can and should do better to ensure that legislation is coherent, workable and competitive in a global context”.

Criticisms of the Euro 7: “Prices will increase by 2,000 euros”

Luca de Meo in his speech to the European Parliament also criticized the standard 7 euroswhich would result in a average increase of 2,000 euros in the price of a new car. The new regulation also adds complexity and uncertainty to key decisions and investments by European vehicle manufacturers, without bringing the environmental benefits.

The standard 6 euros in force today, together with the rise of electric vehicles, has the potential to provide a 80% reduction of NOx emissions by 2035 compared to 2020. The Euro 7 proposal would bring a maximum of 4 additional points for cars and 2 additional points for trucks. This marginal impact would have a high cost. The increase in price lists would force many people to extend the life of their old cars, with a counterproductive effect on the environment and climate.

With Euro 7, the price lists of new cars could increase by at least 2,000 euros

“Since fleet renewal is the most powerful tool to reduce both CO2 and pollutant emissions, we should look for ways to accelerate it – said de Meo – we must also consider further opportunities, using the right tools and acting where it makes sense. For air quality, we should focus on large urban areas, respecting the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality, because this is where we are dealing with a real problem”.

