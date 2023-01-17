From 15 million viewers to the heyday of Michael Schumacher to the scarce two million of the last event broadcast in the clear, i.e. the Dutch Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen: faced with a clearly declining audience and the difficulties in reaching an agreement with Sky the German broadcaster rtl extension which in the two-year period 2021-2022 broadcast four races in the clear after having covered the F1 World Championship in full until 2020 decided in 2023 not to continue with the broadcasting of the maximum automotive formula.

“We have decided not to broadcast individual Formula 1 races in 2023. We will focus on free-to-air football and the newly acquired NFL rights,” the words of a spokesman for rtl extension achieved by the German newspaper Bild. In 2023 the only German driver on the starting grid will be the returning one Nico Hulkenberg in light of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement and Mick Schumacher’s move to Mercedes reserve driver.

As is the case in Italy also in Germany television rights to broadcast all the races included in the calendar if they are awarded Sky which obtained the renewal of the contract until 2027. The agreement, however, provides that at least four matches will also be broadcast unencrypted and for this reason the satellite giant has started negotiations with other unencrypted networks competing with rtl extension or Pro Sieben And ARD/ZDF.

As reported by the German newspaper Speedweek. com rtl extension would have liked to broadcast more races live than the four stipulated in the contract with Skybut the latter would ask 10 million euros for each live event. In the face of these requests judged excessively expensive rtl extension decided to completely cease sublicensing with Sky.