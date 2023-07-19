J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of volume 1 of Skip & Loaferwork slice of life by Misaki Takamatsu. It will be possible to buy the first volume of the manga in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 26 July at the introductory price of €6.50. The work will be serialized at bimonthly.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Misaki Takamatsu’s Skip & Loafer

From July 26th, the slice of life manga that inspired the very popular Crunchyroll anime will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores!

“Tokyo is a city traveling at supersonic speed. I got carried away by the waves and tossed around to the point where I felt sick. But it does not matter. The only thing to do now is run!”

Milan, 19 July 2023. J-POP Manga presents Skip & Loaferthe manga of Misaki Takamatsu from which the series was derived souls very successful on Crunchyroll. It’s never easy starting a new school and things are even more difficult if you move from a small provincial town to the city of Tokyo! But Mitsumi intends to fulfill her dream of becoming a minister to improve her country and this is just a small sacrifice in the long course of study she has in mind for herself… With a lot of irony and a pinch of romance, the city adventures of Mitsumi! The first volume of Skip & Loafer he arrives in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from 26 July!

Mitsumi Iwakura leaves the remote town where he has always lived to move to Tokyo. The first year of high school is about to begin and she has already planned her future perfectly… Too bad not everything will go the right way! Luckily, she Mitsumi has the gift of infecting everyone around her with her enthusiasm, even if she doesn’t realize it…

Skip & Loafer is winner of Kodansha Manga Awards 2023 as Best Manga and was nominated for major awards Manga Taisho, Kono Manga Ga Sugoi! it’s at Japan Media Arts Festival.

The first volume of the current slice of life series will be in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from 26 July.

Under the usual dust jacket, readers will find some hilarious extras starring Mitsumi and her new friends. And only in the Italian edition of the first volume there are some exclusive color pages, absent in the Japanese tankobon!

The preview of the first chapter of Skip & Loafer is available at this link!

Skip & Loafer

by Misaki Takamatsu

1st of 8 volumes (ongoing series)

Periodicity – Bimonthly

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 192, B/W

Price – €6.50