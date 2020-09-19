Skincare tips: The skin around the eyes needs more attention. The skin around the eyes is softer and thinner than the face. Swelling, dark circles and lines are signs of your eyes getting affected. Early detection of aging is also done by the skin around the eyes.

Special products are available in the market for skin care under the eyes. But only a few people have the knowledge to combat the problem of the skin of the eyes. Unhealthy lifestyle, stress, ultraviolet rays or genes also have negative effects on the skin of the eyes. If you want to do something for the healthy skin of the eyes, then the suggestion should be implemented.

1 moisturizer

Moisturizer is an important skin care remedy. It is also necessary for the skin around the eyes. Moisturizer can be selected according to your skin. There is no irritation in the eyes with its use. Eye creams can be applied depending on the skin type.

2 relax the eyes

Your eyes work continuously throughout the day. Use of blue light gadgets causes more fatigue. Stay away from your mobile phone several hours before going to bed. Also, as far as possible avoid using gadgets during the day.

3 Avoid sun damage

The skin is damaged by exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays. Ultraviolet rays also affect the eyes. Before getting out in the sun, use sun glass on your face. Wearing sun glass gives protection to your eyes and surrounding skin.

Do 4 home remedies

There are many home remedies that are helpful in reducing inflammation and deep circles. The most popular home remedy is to keep slices of cucumber on the eyes. Apart from this, frozen tea can also be used.

5 be gentle

The skin around your eyes is very soft and thin. When you are taking skin care remedies or applying makeup, be gentle towards the skin of the eyes.

Vitamin D: Can it help in getting sick? Learn important things

Britain develops fastest machine for Kovid-19 test, claims to give accurate results