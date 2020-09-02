Sara Ali Khan, a glamorous actress who has traveled from the film ‘Kedarnath’ to ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, has become a youth fashion icon for the youth today. Nowadays everyone is crazy about their fitness and beauty. In such a situation, we also follow their daily routine to get beauty and fitness like a celebrity. If you also want to look beautiful and fit like Sara Ali Khan, then you can also listen to the story of Sara’s oral language tips.

As we know Sara Ali Khan once weighed 96 kg but her passion for acting and her unwavering determination to become an actress inspired her to lose weight and be healthy. So let’s know about his inspirational weight loss tips and beauty advice:



Skincare: Chubbly actress Sara is a true follower of her grandmother, that is, she trusts the tips of the evergreen Sharmila Tagore’s house. Instead of applying many beauty products on her face, Sara prefers to apply the fruit masks of her leftover fruit on her face. She also likes to use almond paste and honey as it removes dead skin cells and provides glowing glowing skin. She continues to enjoy coconut water and coffee to stay hydrated throughout the day and never forgets to get her 8 hours of sleep daily. Sara’s favorite beauty product is Maybelline’s Colossal Mascara. Also read: Get rid of weak and sticky nails in a short time, follow these methods

Haircare: As Sara is also called today’s fashion diva, she keeps her hair beautiful and shiny through a few simple remedies. Sara uses onion juice or onion oil to maintain her hair shine.

Diet: As she herself says that she is very fond of food, so she never liked to follow any diet. Rather, she would shy away from talking about it. She has always been talking about her weight loss journey and encourages everyone to eat healthy and homemade food. This bubbly actress never starves herself and eats something at regular intervals. Their food does not include any special kind of dishes, just pay attention to fiber-rich food. Their breakfast includes an egg white portion and bread toast, while lunch includes chapattis, salads, lentils, fruits and vegetables. She eats a bowl of upma in her evening breakfast and most of the dinner consists of green vegetables and chapatis. She takes boiled oats or muesli mixed with fresh fruits or nuts before a workout or exercise.

Fitness: Workout videos have supported Sara in her journey from foodie to fitness. Sarah also does a little exercise to avoid boring workouts. His gym routine includes pilates, boot camp training, aerobics, dumbbell lifting, cardio running, swimming, kickboxing and more. She does yoga daily to keep her mind and body calm. His training and hardcore workouts helped him become more flexible and get his body in the right shape. Also read: You can also try this beauty secret of Hina Khan, get the beauty of skin and hair easily

Finally some special beauty tips: Sara Ali Khan has clean skin and looks beautiful without makeup. Protecting the skin from harmful sun rays is very important, and so Sara always carries sunscreen cream and lip balm in her bag Sarah prefers to go naturally in most public places with minimalmakeup. She likes to use eyeliner and mascara and maintains her natural beauty.