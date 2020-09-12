The month of September is celebrated as Skincare Awareness Month. Therefore, this is a good chance to increase your knowledge about skincare routine. In the midst of prolonged epidemics and lockdown, many of us would have taken good care of our skin. But now with the unlock, people are starting to step out of their homes and the screen has started getting more exposed to dust, dirt and pollution than before.

The epidemic has taught us a lesson that home remedies are far more effective than skin care products available in the market. There are many effective ingredients in your kitchen that can help you get a smooth and glowing skin. Let’s know what natural things can be taken care of your skin at home …

Raw Potato:



Potatoes have many hidden benefits. It helps in improving the skin. Just mash the potato and apply it on your face as a face pack. After few minutes wash it with lukewarm water. Potato also helps in treating dark circles.

Also read: 5 types of face masks made with potatoes, the skin will become white and beautiful like milk.

Honey + Cinnamon:



Have you been suffering from acne for a long time? Then this combination works very well for oily skin. Just mix the two ingredients and apply it as a face pack for 5 minutes. After it dries, wash it with lukewarm water.

Milk + Honey:



Believe it or not, this combination works like magic and gives a brilliant shine to the screen. Milk treats pimples and also moisturizes the skin.

Sandalwood:



Sandalwood reduces pimples, dark circles and blemishes. It also helps reduce tanning. It has anti-aging properties. It can be applied directly to the face. If you wish, you can also add aloe vera gel to moisturize the skin.



Also read: To always look younger, apply sandalwood face pack on these methods daily.

turmeric:



Turmeric has been recognized as a miraculous substance in Ayurveda since ancient times. It has an important place in the Indian kitchen. It contains curcumin, which helps in reducing pimples. You can use turmeric mixed with lemon and honey at home. It also works to enhance the skin tone.