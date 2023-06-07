“People are not aware that we are racists. Because racism in Mexico is so embedded in our day-to-day practices that it is very difficult to see it, it is very subtle. We are all racists to a lesser or greater extent in some way”, affirms the Mexican actress Vania Sisaí Rodsán. The country closes its eyes, but it has always been there, from the public sphere to the most private places. It’s in the language, in phrases like “don’t get so sunbathed, don’t get dark” or “Oh, it’s good that your child turned out to be white!”; or in practice. The context and the actors change, but the headlines are renewed from time to time, whether due to discrimination in a restaurant due to skin tone or due to certain stereotypes of marketing that negatively represent some of its citizens.

One of the most recent cases is attributed to the television host Patricio Borghetti, during the program joy comewhen he interviewed the American actress Halle Bailey, who was in Mexico to promote the new adaptation of the Disney classic The little Mermaid. Since the announcement that the protagonist of the original animated version of 1989, a young white woman with red hair, was going to be played by a black actress, the company was targeted of criticism for an alleged “forced inclusion”.

During the television segment, Borghetti, as a “compliment” —as he clarified on his Twitter account—, told the actress the following: “This is not a question, it is something that I want to share with you, I promise. None of us who were in that room yesterday were seeing the color of your skin, everyone, including my wife and my children, we were lost in your eyes, all of us”. Thousands of people were quick to react, describing the driver as “xenophobic” and “unprepared”, and what he called “words of love”, for many, was actually a “microaggression”.

Another case is the recent premiere of the film Hurray Mexico!, by Luis Estrada, which its creator considers a satire of Mexicanness, from which not even the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is spared. However, the film has been accused of being classist and racist. Among them is the renowned critic Alonso Díaz de la Vega, from the magazine Leopardin whose text he states that the director took his caricatured characters to create “a three-hour film whose plot is almost as offensive due to its aesthetic poverty as its racism, classism and transphobia”.

A frame from the film by Mexican director Luis Estrada, ‘¡Qué viva México!’ (2022). IMDB

As if prepared for this type of comment, Estrada gave this response days before its premiere, in an interview with EL PAÍS: “political correctness, which in many cases, of course, has very fair claims, is being exaggerated. Freedom of expression is being restricted in order not to hurt many sectors that should not be hurt, but that should not be left aside either because it is necessary to understand that criticism and provocation are a tradition of the arts. We have to laugh at ourselves.”

For José Antonio Aguilar Contreras, director of RacismoMX, cultural expressions, such as cinema, theater and television, are the tip of the iceberg of this problem and it has to do with people who are in positions of power. “White people are normally placed in the highest socioeconomic levels and mostly by a whiteness mentality. So in that sense, it hurts to recognize racism, because it would be to recognize the privileges of these elites”, affirms the person in charge of the civil association that fights racism through education, research and dissemination.

To this, Sisaí Rodsán, who is also part of the Poder Prieto collective, complements: “many people deny it and tell you “I am not racist”. Well yes, maybe in their practices, but not being racist is not enough. You have to be anti-racist. We must fight against this system because at the end of the day it is a system where we all live”.

Another practice within this line is skin whitening with digital retouching tools. As part of the promotional campaign for the series prime timeMany network users pointed out that the skin of Maya Zapata, one of the actresses in the cast, looked much lighter than it is in her promotional poster. It was questioned, even the actress herself -since she is part of the Poder Prieto collective-, that she has not raised her voice against this practice. In a tweet she said “If you knew what was the first thing I told them when they took those photos of me: Don’t go bleaching me like on the movie poster of I’m your fanI urged them, because it is the same platform”.

Aguilar says that he established communication with Disney on the subject and despite Zapata’s request, the poster was intervened with many post-production filters that made it look whiter. “We are looking at how to put certain controls on this type of practice and the company, in particular, has been very open to this type of change. The meeting to see this issue in particular was very satisfactory, ”says the director of RacismoMX.

Sisaí Rodsán believes that when this type of situation arises it should be a shared responsibility, because in most cases the producers, the ones who make the important decisions when a product comes out, “do not show their faces”. “The industry should be held accountable when they make these mistakes. We are all learning. It’s not like we wake up one day and say we know everything about racism. In other words, we are learning and this is a construct, like society, it is a conflict. We can create it together and the important thing is to open the dialogue”, adds the actress.

The opposite happened in Joaquin Murrieta’s head, with the darkening of the skin of the protagonists Juan Manuel Bernal and Alejandro Speitzer. The practice known as brown face (brown face, translated from English) is when a white or light-skinned person tries to pass for someone with brown skin. It is a derivation of black facewhen white actors paint their faces black to caricature a black person.

“Since I don’t want to hire black actors, dark-haired actors, then I paint the ones I have brown.” This signaling was made from many Twitter accounts”, says Contreras and explains that, like Disney, there was an opening on the part of Amazon to talk about the subject. Where the resistance came from is from the actors who are part of this production.

Faced with the accusations, Speitzer responded on the red carpet of the series about the accusations of darkening of skin that users in Redes and Poder Prieto made him. He responded to the journalists present: “Did you see the series? Them neither [Poder Prieto]. I don’t know, they can exercise an opinion if they don’t know what the series is about. The characters are in 1850, full of earth, exposed to the sun… There is the answer”.

Alejandro Speitzer in the role of Carillo, in the series ‘The head of Joaquín Murrieta’ (2023). Amazon (IMDB)

“They are racist practices, the fact of painting the skin of an actor or changing their features. There are many things that are part of the characterization, but the specific skin color is not part. That is exactly where the problem lies. If you need people who meet a skin tone quota, then you hire someone who has that skin tone,” he replies. Sisai Rodsán.

One of the problems, according to Aguilar, also involves people of color, those who reject their equals and act racistly, stating that there is no racism because it has not happened to them. Or that those who denounce this problem are “resentful” or “envious.” “Recognizing oneself as a racialized, brown, black, black, indigenous, or Afro-descendant person and accepting that this condition makes us experience violence, discrimination, generates pain. Considering that Mexico is mostly brown, there are still people who constantly deny racism,” adds the director of RacismoMX.

Although in the United States there seems to be an opening of the audiovisual industry towards diversification and having Latin American and Mexican artists in leading roles, the Poder Prieto activist sees that in the country there is still no real inclusive screen quota and that it has not yet been You can talk about inclusion. “We are just putting the issues on the table so that these violent models are not repeated, where we dark-skinned or dark-skinned continue to replicate the same characters, where we are poor, wild, dirty, and where we only represent one type of person,” says the actress. .

Despite the fact that movements against racism have existed for a long time and that the debate about opening up to inclusive, intersectional and gender-focused stories began a few years ago, different productions that we now see on the screen have not yet had the change of chip. “We hope that in the coming years, in the near future, we will begin to see that reversal, that change. We see very talented Afro-descendant, indigenous or brown-skinned actors and actresses, but they have not had the opportunities to be considered. And even though they are, they are not taken into account by the producers either. If you have an unequal society, only a few will be able to be there and argue that they are the ones with talent, when in reality they are not”, concludes the director of RacismoMX.

