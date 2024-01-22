Melanoma, among the most well-known skin cancers, “has always been considered a very aggressive disease. Until 2010 he had an average survival of 6-9 months. Only 25% reached one year, practically none at 2 years. But today, thanks to treatments, we are able to cure 50% of people with metastatic disease. AND in people who discover it in time and undergo surgery, survival is 70% after 7 and a half years. We can say that the evolution of treatments has completely changed its natural history”, explains Paolo Ascierto, director of the Melanoma Oncology, Oncology Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies Unit at the Pascale Foundation National Cancer Institute in Naples to Adnkronos Salute, recalling the numbers of this skin cancer recently diagnosed also by the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, 64 years old.

What is melanoma?

Melanoma, disease which has been on the rise in recent years and is more frequent in light-skinned people. “It originates in melanocytes – recalls the specialist – the cells of our skin that produce melanin to protect us from ultraviolet rays. In the beginning it grows horizontally and, only later, vertically, approaching the blood vessels. The risk of spreading the disease materializes precisely when the vessels are involved”.

Prevention, continues Ascierto, “is essential to intercept the disease as early as possible and increase the chances of resolution with the sole surgical removal of the tumor”. Checks are therefore fundamental, “starting with a dermatological visit a year to check moles”. However, the check must be rapid when the appearance of a mole raises the alarm bell: “We must pay close attention to the 'ugly ducklings' and the Abcde rules”, recommends the oncologist.

Ugly duckling rule

We talk about the 'ugly duckling', specifies Ascierto, “when there are many moles and we observe one uglier than the others. In that case it should be checked immediately”. What makes us rush to the doctor immediately must also be some characteristics of a mole indicated by the first 5 letters of the alphabet: “Asymmetry, irregular edges, variegated or non-homogeneous colour, dimensions greater than 6 millimetres, evolution or when all these parameters change in a short time: months, weeks, days”.

Where there is a melanoma that has reached the blood vessels or the sentinel lymph node is affected, “surgery can be followed by targeted therapy and immunotherapy. These drugs – explains the expert – act by removing some of the brakes on our immune system and re-instructing lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, to recognize and destroy tumor cells. Since 2011, immunotherapy is estimated to have prevented over 4,000 early deaths. Since then a huge step forward has been made, but research continues because there is still 50% of patients for whom we can still do a lot”, concludes Ascierto.