The skin spotscommonly associated with aging or prolonged sun exposure, could be related to something much more serious: liver function.

According to the Catalan Association of Liver Patients (ASSCAT), certain spots on the skin can be indicative of liver problems, serving as warning signs that something is not right in this vital organ.

Although not all spots are necessarily linked to liver problems, it is crucial not to ignore these signs and to undergo medical checkups to rule out any serious complications.

Skin Spots: What Could Your Liver Be Trying to Tell You?

The liver is one of the most important organs in the body, responsible for multiple functions including detoxifying the blood, producing vital proteins and storing nutrients.

When this organ does not function properly, the body sends out signals that can manifest themselves on the skin. According to the Foundation for Aid to Liver Patients, some spots that appear on the face could be related to poor liver function.

Angioma

Angioma is a type of spot characteristic of cirrhosis of the liver. It appears as small red spots on the skin, resulting from the accumulation of capillaries on the surface.

This type of mark usually indicates that the liver is under stress or not functioning optimally, and its appearance should be reason enough to seek medical attention. Angiomas can be one of the first visible signs of cirrhosis, a serious condition that compromises the health of the liver.

Hemochromatosis

Another condition related to liver problems is hemochromatosis, which occurs when the body accumulates too much iron. This overload of iron, stored in the liver, can manifest itself on the skin as darkening, especially on the face.

Hemochromatosis is more common in people who have received multiple blood transfusions or in those who suffer from alcoholism. However, excess iron not only affects the skin, but can also irreversibly damage the liver if not treated in time.

Other warning signs: beyond the skin

Skin spots may be just the first sign of a liver problem. Other symptoms that often accompany these marks include chronic fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and changes in the color of urine or stool.

These symptoms, along with skin spots, may indicate that the liver is not functioning properly and that it is necessary to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Maintaining a healthy liver: essential habits

The good news is that many liver problems can be prevented or controlled by adopting healthy lifestyle habits.

Maintaining a balanced, low-fat diet is essential for liver health, as this organ is responsible for processing nutrients and toxins. It is also important to avoid excessive alcohol consumption, one of the main causes of liver disease. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight are other key factors in maintaining liver health.

Regular medical check-ups also play an essential role in the early detection of liver problems. Diagnosing any abnormalities in their early stages increases the chances of successful treatment and prevents the progression of more serious diseases such as cirrhosis or hepatitis.