JThey have created a real hype for years: in-ear headphones with stereo sound have been around for a good ten years. At first, Bluetooth transmission to two earbuds worked poorly, and then Apple came along with its Airpods, which did everything right. Today, in-ear headphones are ubiquitous; some people wear them around the clock, even when they are not listening to music.

However, the plastic in the ear canal can cause skin reactions and allergies, and the plastic attachments on in-ear noise canceling earphones that seal the ear canal create an unnatural microclimate in the ear canal. When earwax, sweat and other residues accumulate on the earphones, it also creates a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. These can all be very unpleasant and painful processes. The author has experienced something similar himself. After visiting an ear doctor and stopping using in-ears, there was improvement. But a few months later, wearing certain models for just two hours brought back the inflammation. So don't overuse them and make sure that the earphones stay clean.